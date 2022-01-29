Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Explains Why She Kept Filming In The Wake Of Divorce From This Is Us' Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley's fans know him best from the ­NBC drama This Is Us, which is currently airing its sixth and final season. But Selling Sunset fans know him as Chrishell Stause’s ex-husband who reportedly texted her about divorce on the Netflix series in 2019. It was pretty painful to watch the reality star go through the motions of filming and answering questions from her curious co-stars in what was clearly a devastating time. Now, Stause is fully explaining her decision to continue soldiering on with the show amidst the ordeal.

As a matter of fact, she put it all down in her new book, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took A Little Work. In a preview excerpt of the tell-all (via E! News), Chrishell Stause shared that she thought Justin Hartley, her partner of 6 years, “hung the moon.” That is, until he divorced her without evidently saying in-person why. (The This Is Us star has since gotten remarried to actress Sofia Pernas.) Stause would ultimately film Season 4 of Selling Sunset not long after, showing herself picking up the pieces of the breakup. As to why she did so, Stause wrote,

I have been asked so many times why or how I continued to film Selling Sunset through it all. I contemplated quitting. I had put so much of my identity into that relationship that I no longer knew who I was without it. It took some convincing on the part of the producers to make sure I knew that the show was not looking to exploit my pain, but instead would allow me to share my story on my own terms. I had just lost my dad that year, and now I was losing my husband and best friend, my teenage stepdaughter whom I no longer see but who still has a huge piece of my heart, and many of the friends who were his friends before we met. I ultimately decided I couldn't lose my job too.

Simply put, Chrishell Stause needed her job, especially given the fact that she had to vacate her previous home to boot in the wake of the divorce. Nevertheless, the Selling Sunset alum considers the split “a gift.” But she wrote in Under Construction that she still wonders why Justin Hartley didn't at least wait a month to file for divorce, when the reality series wouldn't have been filming. Stause recalled that it was “humiliating” and made her feel like a “failure.”

Chrishell Stause continued that she would never handle a breakup like how Justin Hartley did with her. But, with time now on her side, she revealed that there is closure knowing that her relationship with the This Is Us actor was “not right” for either of them.

The real estate agent on Selling Sunset revealed that she fell for “another love bomber” not long after the divorce – a certain co-star of hers on Dancing with the Stars, who apparently even met her family. The romance eventually fizzled out and Stause would later start dating her boss at the Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim. The two have gone their separate romantic ways as well, with both citing different family goals.

In the interim of breakups and Justin Hartley himself appearing to shade his ex-wife in the press not too long ago, Selling Sunset has supposedly been greenlit by Netflix for two more seasons. It is also expanding into a genuine franchise on the streaming platform, with spinoffs in Tampa and Orange County. Maybe someone might want to text that to Justin Hartley? Just saying.