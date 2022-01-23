Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young Posts Sweet Throwback Pics After The Show Reportedly Earns Major Renewal From Netflix

Selling Sunset has two things in spades: delicious dram (like Christine Quinn's) and mansions that most of us will never be able to afford. The show's cast of Oppenheim Group real estate agents have made such a splash on Netflix that it is continuing to expand as a franchise. Selling Tampa came out at the end of 2021, with an additional Orange County spinoff still in the works. The flagship show, however, just earned a major renewal from the streaming platform. And lead star Heather Rae Young seemingly posted a few sweet throwback pics to commemorate the occasion.

Selling Sunset has already been greenlit for Season 6 and 7 ahead of Season 5's release on Netflix, according to sources for Us Weekly. (Which is all good news for fans who are eagerly awaiting follow-ups to the various frenemy relationships at work.) Heather Rae Young – who is now officially Mrs. Tarek El Moussa to match the notorious butt tattoo – didn't confirm the renewal. But she did decide not long after to look back on the last five seasons and her “favorite memories” with the cast. She also mysteriously noted that she was “so excited for what's to come...” See her throwback pics here:

Interestingly, the star's post includes snaps of all the Selling Sunset ladies – except for one, Christine Quinn. I guess the bad blood between the two co-stars that started in the recent seasons of the show (and continued with the newlywed not inviting Quinn to the ceremony) hold strong to the day. Quinn's conflicts with the entire cast are apparently edited by Netflix with the intent to make her out as the villain, according to her. It isn't clear as of yet though if the reality star will be brought back for the future seasons, if those dynamics continue to remain frosty.

In the meantime, Netflix fans are expecting the fifth season of the reality series to drop in the coming weeks. No official release date has been given, but the teaser at the end of Season 4 hinted that Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s romantic entanglement finally gets addressed. However, the two have since confirmed that they are now broken up, due to conflicting family desires. (That'll surely be awkward to see play out in the small realtor office in Season 6 and 7…)

Other relationships will look markedly different besides Chrishell Stause’s. Namely, Heather Rae Young is not only married to Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, but the two are hoping to start a family of their own soon. The Selling Sunset alum has been documenting her fertility journey on social media, with the latest update saying that she ended up with more eggs from the retrieval procedure than she previously expected.

The source for the renewal stated that the Selling Sunset cast will get a little break before filming picks up again. Here's hoping, though, that the break between Season 4 and 5 isn't as long as the 3 and 4 gap was...