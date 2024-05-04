Severance's Adam Scott Finally Gives An Update About Season 2's Release Date, And I'm So Hyped

We’ve been waiting for Severance Season 2 for nearly two years, and it’s becoming unbearable. As someone who watched the Apple TV+ thriller right when it came out, I needed a second season two years ago. Thankfully, it seems like we’ll be getting new episodes at some point on the 2024 TV schedule , and while we don’t know a precise date, Adam Scott’s latest update about his series and when we'll be back at Lumon has me hyped.

Let’s just say concrete updates about Season 2 of Severance have been few and far between, and when we do get them, they’re vague. However, recently, Adam Scott was asked about the highly anticipated sophomore season of his show and when to expect it. While his response to THR’s query about a release date was admittedly ambiguous, his excitement and the very small update he gave felt huge. He said:

I wish I could tell you and everybody about what’s coming up because it’s going to be so much fun. I can’t wait for people to see it, but I can’t say a word, but it’ll finally be coming out in the somewhat near future and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. That’s basically it. It was so much fun to make.

Word on the street is, Severance wrapped on Season 2 recently, and hopefully, that means we’ll get the episodes later this year. The response above came from a question about filming being done. While Scott couldn’t give any details, he did try to quell fans’ impatience by promising:

Well, your patience doesn’t have to hold on too much longer.

I was already thinking I couldn’t wait much longer after watching the Season 1 ending of Severance back in the summer of 2022. Now, it’s been basically two years, and we need answers to our questions about topics like all those goats , Helly being part of Lumon on the outside, and Mark’s wife Gemma and her connection to Ms. Casey .

The Severance cast , and specifically its lead, Adam Scott, aren’t the only ones fielding questions about when on Earth we’re getting Season 2. For example, the singer SZA -- yes her -- tweeted about how badly she needs new episodes, and director/executive producer Ben Stiller had to run point on answering her demands. Here’s how the interaction went down:

Ok ok got it https://t.co/pMaaHySqGAMay 2, 2024

Apple TV+ also responded to Sza, saying: “It’s coming, we swear.” So, between all these comments from Severance’s star, director/producer and the network it's on, I think we can safely assume that the beloved thriller will be coming back in the near future.

At the bare minimum, we know we won’t have to wait two more years for Season 2, it should be coming sometime during 2024, and that’s something to celebrate and get hyped about. As we learn more about the highly anticipated release of Severance’s sophomore season, we’ll keep you posted. In the meantime, you can stream Season 1 of the show with an Apple TV+ subscription .