Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas Streaming: How To Watch The New Holiday Special Online

If you have a kid in your house obsessed with Shaun the Sheep who has already watched every episode and movie, you will be happy to hear there’s a brand new special just in time for the holidays, and it’s already available. Don’t worry, you don’t have to fork over cash to add yet another DVD to your collection or brave the elements and rush to a crowded theater because you can watch Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas streaming from the comfort of your home and on a platform you most likely already have. Below we will break down how to watch the new animated holiday special online as well as some other great family friendly movies and shows.

Where To Watch Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas Streaming

Those of you with a Netflix account will be happy to hear that you can watch Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas streaming this holiday season, and getting started is just about as easy as you would think. If you want to watch the new animated special just open the Netflix app on your phone, preferred streaming device, or internet browser and the half-hour Christmas special should be featured prominently on the main page (especially if your kids watch Shaun the Sheep regularly). Before you know it, you’ll be watching Shaun kick off a rather chaotic misadventure when his attempt to secure stockings for the flock doesn’t go according to plan.

Stream Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas on Netflix.

Is Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas Available Anywhere Else?

Netflix is the place to watch Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas streaming for those in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and various Eastern European nations, but won’t be available for subscribers living in the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany, and several other countries. But don’t worry, as the animated special will be broadcast over the airwaves in that second set of countries listed this holiday season. For example, Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas will be airing on BBC One throughout the United Kingdom on Christmas Eve and then again Christmas morning. For a full list of channels planning to broadcast the special, check out the official Shaun the Sheep website.

Other Shaun The Sheep Movies And Shows Streaming On Netflix

If you want to watch Shaun the Sheep after finishing the new holiday special, don’t worry about going out into the cold and digging up that DVD your kid left in the car because there are quite a few titles from the franchise streaming on Netflix. Even if your kids have seen all of the movies, shows, and specials multiple times, there’s a good chance they will be down to go back to the farm time and time again.

Stream Shaun the Sheep on Netflix.

Stream Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom on Netflix.

Stream A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon on Netflix.

Stream Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas on Netflix.

Stream Timmy Time on Netflix.

Now that you know how to watch Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas streaming (and have the catchy song stuck in your head), check out our list of all the remaining 2021 Netflix movies coming out before the end of the year.