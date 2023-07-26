Silo Season 2 Is The Latest Series Impacted By The Strikes, And I Could Not Be More Bummed

As far as original streaming series go, the sci-fi thriller Silo made quite an impression with its first season. With the Rebecca Ferguson -led ensemble project becoming Apple TV+’s most-watched series, there’s a bandwagon of fans like myself waiting for Season 2 to make its eventual debut. Which is why I hate to be the bearer of bad news, as the series is the latest production to be impacted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. And I couldn't be more bummed about it.

It's been reported by Deadline that Season 2’s production has now gone into what’s noted as an “indefinite hiatus.” This comes at a time when the show was already in a holding pattern, thanks to a planned switch between the sets needed for production. Unfortunately, current circumstances have now prolonged Silo’s return into an unspecified point of return; and it's at the worst time possible.

Due to this turn of events, the drama series now joins a host of other high-profile TV series that are on hold. Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets, Stranger Things and Andor are just a few of the productions that are in similar positions right now. One would think that the delays might force them to shift release dates down the line.

Admittedly, a release window for the new batch of episodes had not been revealed before work was put on pause. So the fact that the public wasn't promised Season 2’s debut on a specific date, only to have it revoked by this development, softens the blow (a little). With that in mind, it’s still a disappointment that the debut of that next chapter is now indefinitely postponed, because Season 1 was really, really good.

Since Silo ‘s gigantic cast-approved cliffhanger closed out Season 1, a lot of questions have been lingering. The shocking final moments marked a revelation so large that the mere announcement of Season 2 was a comfort. I know this first hand because I’m still smarting over Resident Evil's Season 1 finale becoming a series finale, which is another case of huge questions just waiting to be answered.

Fortunately, in the case of creator Graham Yost's sci-fi hit, we're going to get those answers. It's just a question of when, which is part of why I’m purposefully staying away from spoilers for Season 1. It’s good to give people time to catch up with what’s already happened, and that's especially true in an ever-crowded streaming landscape. (Even if the news of the delay does bum me out.)

More on the WGA Strike (Image credit: Warner Bros.) The 2023 WGA Writers Strike: An Updated Timeline Of How It's Affecting Hollywood TV Shows And Streaming

After Silo premiered in May, it gradually proved to be a sleeper hit, dropping compelling cliffhangers each week. While it assumed the title of Apple's most-watched show in history, there are still probably some people who haven't experienced the joy of meeting Juliette Nichols and following her journey into the darkest corners of this underground haven.

I suppose that’s the silver lining to this unfortunate news about Silo Season 2. On one hand, the wait for the answers to even bigger questions left by Season 1 will take a little longer to end. But on the other, it does mean that the fandom can grow stronger and attract more people to its ranks. It would make Season 2’s premiere even sweeter if it became an even greater success than the series’ already impressive debut.

That aside, I'm still trying not to get too down about this unfortunate turn of events. If anything, in the meantime, those who already Silo fans like me can still put that Apple TV+ subscription to good use. The platform is currently running Season 2 of Foundation, debuting new episodes on a weekly rollout. With just two episodes released in creator David S. Goyer’s epic sci-fi masterpiece, there’s still time to binge up to the current installment, and enjoy the rest at a leisurely pace.

Or you could do like I’m planning to do, and rewatch Season 1 of Silo. Let's be honest, the longer wait for Season 2 is definitely not ideal. However, I guess we can use the time wisely and enjoy the brilliance of the episodes that are available.