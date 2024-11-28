Someone Turned The Cast Of The Boys Into Pixar Characters, And I'd Honestly Be Down For That Movie

While Marvel and DC are still the kings of superhero media, the popularity of the heroes has allowed numerous different takes on the content. The Boys has become one of the most popular superhero TV series in recent years, even if it is about as far from the traditional view of superheroes as you can get. But if you thought they were wild now, check them out in a Pixar style.

As AI-generated images have continued to be popular as people can create anything they can think of with just a few words, the AI Fun YouTube channel has created the characters of The Boys recreated in a Pixar art style. Honestly, if this was going to be an upcoming Pixar movie, I wouldn’t hate it.

The Boys by Pixar - YouTube Watch On

The cast of The Boys look pretty great as Pixar characters. Considering that, like so many other superheroes, The Boys started life as a comic, the idea that we could have gotten one of the best Prime Video series as an animated series isn’t crazy. In fact, we did get an animated version of The Boys with The Boys Presents Diabolical, a series that absolutely did not use a Pixar style.

Pixar has its own superhero characters thanks to The Incredibles movies. Yet, that’s part of why these pictures are so much fun. None of these characters would look out of place in an Incredibles movie. A-Train could be a young Frozone. Homelander is definitely giving a “What if Mr. Incredible was evil” vibe.

I would honestly love to see Pixar step outside of its comfort zone and try something a bit more mature -- which is exactly what The Boys offers. While the studio seems quite committed to content that is made for the whole family, and the best Pixar movies certainly are, we've seen some incredible animation in recent years, specifically in the superhero genre, with things like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and it would be interesting to see what Pixar could do if it tried something like that.

Honestly, that’s why this AI content works so well. Considering the ways that The Boys subverts traditional superhero ideas, doing a version of that in a Pixar style makes some sense. You could make The Boys look like a family-friendly superhero story, but then twist that by making it the violent, bloody story that we know in live-action.

We will see Pixar’s superhero family again. Incredibles 3 has been announced as being in development. While what we know about Incredibles 3 is fairly limited, beyond the fact that Brad Bird is working on it, we can guess that it won't be very similar to The Boys, even if that would be pretty cool.