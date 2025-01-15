How Squid Game's Transgender Character Succeeded Where Emilia Pérez Failed Me As A Queer Person

Over the past few years, there have been an increased amount of discourse surrounding the power of representation in the media. In addition to the chatter about LGBT+ actors playing queer characters, exactly how these stories are told is another hot button topic. I feel especially passionate about this topic as a queer person myself, there's a key way Squid Game's transgender character succeeded where Emilia Pérez failed me.

Both of the aforementioned projects can be streamed with a Netflix subscription, and feature very different trans characters. Emilia Pérez won a number of Golden Globes, but I personally felt uncomfortable in the way Emilia's story was portrayed. Specifically the plot line about her deceiving her wife and kids and pretending to be a long-lost relative. The trope of trans people being untrustworthy is a negative stereotype that the community has been facing for years, and seeing that type of story not only perpetuated by awarded has been a hard pill to swallow for some members of the LGBT+ community.

In juxtaposition stands Cho Hyun-ju from Squid Game's reformatted second season, played by Park Sung-hoon. Despite being played by a cisgender man (which is a missed opportunity for trans Koran performers), Player 120 was able to live in their truth and is a likable and trustworthy character in the ill-fated games. Not only that, but she's been supported by the other contestants trying to make some money and survive the events of the popular series.

While fans will have to wait for Squid Game Season 3 to fin out if Cho Hyun-ju manages to make it out alive, I was struck by the very different way I felt about that character vs Emilia Pérez. Actress Karla Sofía Gascón played the title character of the movie musical beautifully, and is rightfully being celebrated this Awards Season. My issue with that character is in the writing of the film itself, and the central conflict surrounding her return to her wife and kids.

Since Emilia Pérez did so well at the Golden Globe Awards, even winning Best Musical over Wicked, the internet has been dissecting and discussing the bold choices in the project. Aside from the way its title character is represented, the musical's songs have been the subject of backlash, particularly one titled "La vaginoplastia" that's about the various surgeries that Emilia will undergo while transitioning.

Although I would prefer to see transgender characters played by trans actors, I maintain that Cho Hyun-ju's story is one that made me more comfortable than Emilia Pérez. But both Squid Game and that film are streaming now on Netflix, so fans can decide for themselves. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your movie experiences for the year.