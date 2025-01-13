The streaming wars have been going on for years now, with each service having their on mega hits to lean on. For those with a Netflix subscription, Squid Game is definitely in that category, with the South Korean drama series becoming a global sensation upon its release. The second season recently premiered, and is one of the best Netflix shows to binge watch. I'm a Squid Game fan, but Season 2's format change really bothered me.

Squid Game Season 2 had some big shoes to fill when it arrived, given just how wildly successful the Emmy-winning first season was. And although the sophomore run on Netflix was a fun one, the format change was frustrating. Specifically, that it took us so long to get in the games, and how few games actually happened through the second season.

Once Seong Gi-hun was brought into the life and death competition in Season 1, each episode focused on a new, terrifying game that the ill-fated contestants tried to survive. This made the show extra binge-able, and folks like myself were eager to see what fresh horrors were going to be introduced. Unfortunately, that's not how the second season went down.

Two full episodes of Squid Game Season 2 happened before we finally got into the titular event. This was frustrating, but once the contestants were playing that horrifying game of Red Light Green Light, the stakes were raised in a fun way. From there, we were introduced to some new games, such as the six-legged Squid Game race that involved various children's games. But that's when I got even more frustrated with the show's change in formatting.

(Image credit: Netflix)

That race was split across two episodes, further slowing down the pacing of Squid Game Season 2. In the end, only three actual games were played before some players decided to revolt and try to fight back against the guards. I still binge watched the season quickly, but I think that Season 2 failed to live up to the wild success of the original series of episodes.

What we know about Squid Game Season 3 is limited, but it's expected to finish the narrative that began in the second season. In addition to seeing the rest of the actual games, there is likely going to be fallout from the failed revolt that occurred during the Season 2 finale. What's more, fans are hyped to learn more about the mysterious Front Man, who went undercover within the games as contestants 001. Fans want to know his backstory, and if his time playing the game with Gi-hun influenced his future actions.

It's currently unclear when Squid Games will return for Season 3, but it's expected to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2025. For now, check the 2025 TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.