Joe Manganiello’s Series Just Got Canceled On Peacock, Which Also Means Bad News For Another Show On The Streamer

We’ve unfortunately seen a lot of TV shows end or get canceled in 2025, including some big ones like Stranger Things, whose final episodes are airing this month, and CBS’s S.W.A.T., which is at least getting a Shemar Moore spinoff. The reality competition world didn’t make it through the year unscathed either, as Peacock just canceled Joe Manganiello’s Deal or No Deal Island, which will effectively end another show on the streaming service.

Before its cancellation, as reported by Deadline, Deal or No Deal Island ran for two seasons (streaming with a Peacock subscription), featuring casts comprising veterans of other series like Survivor and The Amazing Race. One of its Season 1 contestants was Rob Mariano, aka Boston Rob, who has made a career out of reality TV as a veteran of both of the above series, as well as The Traitors. Following his time on the island, he went on to host the Deal or No Deal Island After Show.

There, he got to share his strong opinions about the competitors’ strategies, including why eventual Season 2 winner David Genat was “so dumb” when dealing with the banker in the finale. With the game show hosted by Joe Manganiello coming to an end, it seems pretty clear that the aftershow is also gone, despite the lack of an official announcement.

The cancellation of Deal or No Deal Island reportedly comes amid falling ratings from the first to the second season.

The series was an adaptation of the game show Deal or No Deal, whose American version premiered in 2005. Most of the original game mechanics were still involved, with contestants partaking in challenges to secure briefcases to take into The Temple to try to beat the banker. It premiered in 2024, with its second and final season airing earlier this year.

It seems that Joe Manganiello will have more time to focus on his other projects, like One Piece, where he has been promoted to a series regular for Season 3, even though Season 2 isn’t set to premiere until March on the 2026 TV schedule. The first eight episodes can be streamed with a Netflix subscription.

As for Boston Rob, he’s also already on to new things following the presumed end of the Deal or No Deal Island After Show. While hosting remains an interest for Mariano, he recently announced an upcoming YouTube series with Dylan Efron, with whom he formed a bromance on The Traitors Season 3.

Everything’s a Competition will premiere at noon ET Thursday, December 11, on YouTube and will probably finally give us the answer to our several questions about why Rob Mariano and the recent Dancing with the Stars contestant were sword-fighting in medieval attire back in August.

The cancellation is still tough news for fans of Deal or No Deal Island — especially since it really means the end of two shows — but at least Joe Manganiello and Boston Rob will still be around.