We May Know When Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Is Premiering, And It's Sooner Than We Thought

There are no upcoming Star Trek shows left to watch on the 2025 TV schedule, but fans may not be waiting too long into 2026 to see its newest show arrive. Undoubtedly, many are waiting for news on when we'll get to see the Starfleet Academy series premiere, and it seems some major beans may have just been spilled on that front.

Starfleet Academy has an incredible cast consisting of new and returning Trek actors. Of course, as with any ensemble of a major production, there's always a chance someone will let something leak out. In this case, it seems an actress might've revealed the premiere date for the show, and ComicBook.com and others caught it before the post was edited.

Gina Yashere is playing a half-Klingon and half-Jem'Hadar instructor named Lura Thok, and is excited for Star Trek fans to see her role. What has me pumped is that she might've originally posted the release month for the series on Instagram, with a date listed as "January 2026." The post has since been edited, with the date removed from the caption:

I would speculate that someone at Paramount+ asked Gina Yashere to edit her caption, but why is the bigger question? Is it because of the theoretical reveal that Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is releasing in January 2026, and that news on that is coming this weekend during New York Comic Con? It's possible, but it's also equally likely that it isn't the release date after all and Yashere edited the caption for that reason. We likely won't know one way or another for a while, but there's certainly time for speculation at this point.

Will We Get New Star Trek To Kick Off The New Year?

On the off chance Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is releasing in January, I wouldn't be surprised. Season 1 wrapped on production back in February, and Season 2 is already being filmed. Even with long post-production times, I think it's entirely possible Season 1 would be ready to go just in time for the start of 2026.

That said, just because a show is ready to be aired doesn't mean Paramount+ is going to just shove it out on the platform. The company wouldn't have put so much time and effort into Starfleet Academy -- which is loaded with iconic characters from the franchise and Oscar-winning stars -- just for it to be tossed onto the streamer in a haphazard way.

I think, given the cast and the amount of work that went into creating this new series, Paramount+ is going to want to ensure it lands a release window that ensure as many eyes as possible see this series. As such, dropping it first thing during the holiday season would not be the best play, I'd wager. I would imagine a release date would at least go a couple of weeks into January, assuming it isn't being held for the start of the spring TV season. Hopefully, we find out soon, because I'm eager to stream this show with my Paramount+ subscription.

Regardless of when it's released, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is indeed headed to Paramount+, and I can't wait to see it. Honestly, it's been a struggle to go through the back half of 2025 without my favorite sci-fi series now that Strange New Worlds Season 3 has concluded. I hate to say I need it to premiere in January but, if it did, I would be so happy.