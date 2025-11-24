Star Trek Has Its First Lego Set On The Way, And I Love The Next Generation Detail I Didn't Expect

The 2025 TV schedule gave us Star Trek during the first half of the year, but the holiday season is a bit dry. Fortunately, LEGO has me appropriately hype for Black Friday, because it's launching the first collaboration that we've ever seen from the two. Fire up those replicators, or if you don't have one, get ready to break out that pocketbook for the first Star Trek LEGO set.

I've dreamed of this day for a while, and while I do hope it ultimately evolves into a LEGO game based on a Trek adventure, what we have to look forward to this month is great. In the end it was well worth the wait for this set, and if this is just the beginning, I can't wait to see what's next.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Star Trek Is Getting Its First Ever LEGO Set, And It's The Perfect Choice

Fans have begged for a Star Trek LEGO set for the longest time, and pitched everything from ship designs to Borg cubes. In the end though, the company picked what might be the most obvious choice for its first design, and I'm so glad we got the Enterprise-D and the crew of The Next Generation.

If Patrick Stewart is retiring from acting this year, perhaps he can tackle the monumental task of assembling this beast of a set. Coming in at 3,600 pieces with nine mini figures. The price tag is is a bit steep at $399.99, but for a set that gives you the entire Bridge crew, as well as Guinan, that's practically a steal.

(Image credit: LEGO)

I'm Psyched The Bridge Crew Is Included, And Love The Addition Of One Unexpected Character

While many upcoming holiday LEGO sets like the ones themed to The Goonies or Lord of the Rings may have more interactive set pieces, I love that Star Trek's set keeps the ship and crew separate. For one, I'd want to display the Enterprise-D after spending all that time building it. Two, I can't send the minifigs on away missions if they're inside the ship!

What's most surprising to me is the inclusion of Data's cat, Spot, which I didn't think would be part of the set. Ryker's trombone, I'd expect, but I almost would've assumed we'd get Lore before Spot.

Hilariously enough, actor Brent Spiner had trouble working with the actual Spot on The Next Generation, due to the writers penning complex scenes for Data and the cat. Fortunately, the minifigure should be easy enough to handle and take stage directions more readily.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Yes, The Top Does Detach

Another bonus I didn't expect is that the saucer of the Enterprise-D is detachable. I mean, I assumed that could happen because it is a LEGO set, but it appears intentional and will further allow Trek fans to recreate the moments in which the ship was forced to detach. Now we can finally recreate Star Trek: Generations properly, and remember more than just Data's hilarious scenes.

Get ready for the launch of the Star Trek LEGO set on Black Friday, which is Friday, November 28th. I'd be prepared to get this as soon as it drops, because I can only assume it's going to fly off the shelves as soon as fans get the chance to purchase it.