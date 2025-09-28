Star Trek: Voyager's Upcoming Video Game Lets Fans Rewrite The Show's History, And I Can't Wait To Make One Major Change

Star Trek: Voyager remains one of my favorite shows in the sci-fi franchise, as it contains the best, worst, and most WTF moments that Trek has to offer. As such, I was already excited to hear the upcoming video game Across The Unknown would allow fans to relive some of Captain Janeway's most trying moments, but I'm shocked by the news that players will seemingly be able to rewrite series history.

This includes a chance to revisit the debate that has plagued the Voyager fandom from the time it first aired to the present where it's available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. Once again, "Tuvix" is back in the conversation, as the video game will seemingly allow players to approach the situation a different way than Janeway did.

Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown Will Let You Change The Tuvix Decision

Star Trek: Voyager fans were quick to spot Tuvix in the latest trailer, along with an option to make Captain Janeway decide against splitting the character back into his original form of Tuvok and Neelix. Check out the latest trailer for the game below, and see for yourself:

Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown does not have a release date yet, but I'm absolutely dying to play it based on the Tuvix situation alone. Of course, there are other moments worth exploring, but I'd love to see how the game handles you deciding to spare him, and how the game moves forward from there.

I'm Curious How Such A Big Decision Will Impact The Rest Of The Game

Reversing the Tuvix decision would have some pretty wild consequences and have a big impact on the rest of the storytelling of Star Trek: Voyager. As Tim Russ told CinemaBlend during our 2023 interview, he ultimately felt that Janeway made the right decision to restore Tuvok and Neelix to their original forms. Tuvok was a father with a wife back home, so it only makes sense that he lived over Tuvix.

While I'd love to see some big sweeping change to the Star Trek: Voyager story with Tuvix a part of the Bridge crew, I'd have to imagine Across The Unknown has a contingency in place that doesn't make the change permanent. It's just too big a change to leave Tuvok and Neelix out of the rest of the story, so maybe this will be like the Lower Decks episode where all the "Tuvixd" characters try to take over the ship, and the plot will ultimately result in his separation happening anyway.

It makes me wonder what other decisions can be changed in the game, which is coming to Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox systems when it does release. Could this be how the Chakotay and Janeway shippers finally get to see their long-awaited romance between the two captains? Kate Mulgrew was never a fan of that happening, so I'm reluctant to believe the game would be allowed such a lengthy runway for storytelling, but stranger things have happened!

Keep a lookout for updates on Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown, and continue to stream the classic Trek series over on Paramount+. I'm hoping it ends up being as good as I'm hoping it'll be, and I can relive my love of the series all over again.