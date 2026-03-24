Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 Can Now Be Streamed In Its Entirety, So Now's A Great Time To Jump On This Paramount+ Sale

If you’re a Star Trek fan, then a Paramount+ subscription is a must-have. It’s the official streaming home of the popular science franchise that’s been running since 1966, with the latest addition being Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. This series recently wrapped up its first season on the 2026 TV schedule, so now’s a great time to take advantage of the great deal Paramount+ recently made available so that you can watch the entirety of Season 1 at your convenience.

From now until March 31, new and returning subscribers can jump onto Paramount+ for as low as $2.99 a month for two months. That's up to an $11 savings per month, depending on which price tier you choose. Below are the full details of the deal for Star Trek fans to grab for a limited time. Be warned, though, this offer is only available until Tuesday, March 31.

Paramount+: $2.99 per month for two months New and returning Paramount+ subscribers can get both the Essential and Premium plans for $2.99 per month for two months. This works out to $6 off the Essential tier and $11 off the Premium option. But you only have until the end of March to score these savings!

Now obviously there’s plenty of other content that can be enjoyed on Paramount+, including the currently-running March Madness, Survivor and the various Yellowstone shows. But Star Trek fans in particular will be quite at home on the platform, especially since every TV show in the franchise since 2017 has debuted exclusively on there. Starfleet Academy keeps that streak going, and whether you like the 32nd century setting from the latter half of Discovery’s run, or are simply looking for a sci-fi series with more of a YA vibe, this show is worth your time.

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Starfleet Academy sees the titular organization and the United Federation of Planets as a whole recovering from the cataclysmic event known as The Burn, explored in Star Trek: Discovery. Young characters like Caleb Mir, Jay-Den Kraag, Sam (Series Acclimation Mil), Darem Reymi and Genesis Lythe make up the first class of Starfleet cadets in over a century. They’re learning their curriculum both at the Academy’s San Francisco campus and aboard the USS Athena, captained by the school’s new chancellor, Holly Hunter’s Nahla Ake.

Naturally, the school years ends up being anything but normal, with many of the dangers that emerge in Season 1 originating from the main antagonist Nus Braka, played by Paul Giamatti. Alongside other new characters like Lura Thok, Tamira Sadal and Caleb’s mother Anisha, Starfleet Academy also brings back established characters from Discovery like Tig Notaro’s Jett Reno and Oded Fehr’s Charles Vance. Additionally, Robert Picardo reprises The Doctor for the first time in live-action since Voyager ended in 2001, and just a few years after he vocally revisited the character in Prodigy.

Not only is Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 an enjoyable watch on its own, but Season 2 has already been shot and will likely be released in 2027. So if you’re not on Paramount+ and missed out on following the series week to week, make sure to sign up for the streaming service by March 31 at the latest. That way, you’ll be able to enjoy the latest small-screen Star Trek offering at a much lower price than usual.