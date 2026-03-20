Paramount+ Has A Spectacular Sale Just In Time For March Madness, Survivor, And The Latest Yellowstone Spinoff

It isn’t every day that you see one of the best streaming deals of the year show up on a random Tuesday, but that was the case a few days ago when Paramount+ ushered out a spectacular deal, knocking off as much as $11 off the monthly price. Though it seems too good to be true, a Paramount+ subscription is $2.99 per month for two months for new and returning subscribers, and the timing couldn’t be better.

With March Madness in full swing, Survivor kicking off its 50th (that’s still hard to believe) season, and the latest Yellowstone spinoff giving us more Dutton drama, there’s so much going on with this “Mountain of Entertainment.” If you want to check out all this impressive streaming service has to offer and you want to save some serious cash, take a look at what comes with it. However, this deal expires on March 31st.

Paramount+: $2.99 per month for two months You can save as much as $11 a month with this incredible Paramount+ deal. New and returning subscribers can get both the Essential and Premium plans for $2.99 per month for two months. Act fast, as this deal expires on March 31, 2026. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

The New Paramount+ Deal Is Perfect For March Madness

Perhaps the biggest event in the world of college sports, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, aka March Madness, is fully underway, and CBS Sports is home to the first few rounds. By virtue, that means signing up for Paramount+ (either as a new or returning user) gives you access to dozens of matchups during the first two rounds, which are followed by the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight.

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The tournament is going on right now, but it’s not too late to take advantage of this killer deal (seriously, you can get Paramount+ Premium for $11 off). If I weren’t already subscribing (I’ve been here since the CBS All Access days), I would be jumping on this like there’s no tomorrow.

(Image credit: CBS/ Survivor)

Then There’s Survivor 50 (And All Previous Seasons)

One of the biggest shows on the 2026 TV schedule, Survivor 50 took off like a rocket earlier this month, and fans are as obsessed with this reality competition series as ever before. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a hardcore fan with some big opinions on the ins and outs of the iconic program, this new Paramount+ deal is going to make watching Survivor so much easier (and cheaper). Plus, if you sign up for this deal before it ends, your promo price will be good all the way until the season finale in May.

On top of new and recent episodes of Survivor, Paramount+ also lets you watch all previous seasons of the hit show, going back to its debut in 2000. So much drama, so much sand, so much rice!

(Image credit: CBS)

Don’t Forget About The New Yellowstone Spinoff, Marshals

Though you still can’t watch the O.G. Yellowstone on Paramount+, the platform has become home to all of the show’s spinoffs as well as other great Taylor Sheridan shows in recent years. That continues with Marshals, which has already been picked up for a second season.

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The show, which follows Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton as he joins a specialized group of U.S. Marshals in Montana, can be enjoyed by those who never caught up with the original show, but we’ve put together a quick rundown of things to know about the Dutton family, their ranch, and their place in Montana politics. Critics have said it checks a lot of boxes for fans of the format, so it may be worth checking out.

This deal, as great as it is, won't be around forever, so make sure you sign up before it expires on March 31, 2026.