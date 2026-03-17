Paramount+ Is Giving New And Returning Subscribers It's Ad-Free Option For An Insanely Low Price

I know, I know, there are so many great streaming deals available all the time, but Paramount+ is running a promotion that is by far one of the best in a very long time. Between now and March 31st, new and returning users can get a Paramount+ subscription for the low, low price of $2.99 per month for two months. Before you start with something like, “This is probably for the ad-supported version, right?” let me stop you and explain things…

This is a rare deal these days, but this new Paramount+ deal is not only for the ad-supported model but also the ad-free version of the popular streaming service. With so many great new streaming series on the platform (The Madison just premiered, by the way), March Madness starting up later today, and the Masters weeks away, this deal is coming at the perfect time. Let’s break it all down…

Paramount+: $2.99 per month for two months You can save as much as $11 a month with this incredible Paramount+ deal. New and returning subscribers can get both the Essential and Premium plans for $2.99 per month for two months. Act fast, as this deal expires on March 31, 2026.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

What’s Up With The Biggest Paramount+ Deal In Years?

If you’ve been thinking about adding Paramount+ to your collection of streaming platforms or have been on the fence about resubscribing, this deal is going to be music to your ears. Between now and the end of the month, new and former subscribers can access the “Mountain of Content” for $2.99 per month for two months.

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This is essentially the best deal the streamer has offered in years, as it includes both the “Essential” and the “Premium” plans. While we see the Essential plan being discounted all the time for Black Friday and other events, the Premium option is rarely included, making this a deal that’s too good to pass up.

You should note that once the two months are up, the price goes up to $8.99 per month for the Essential plan and $13.99 per month for the Premium plan. Still, though, getting one of the premier streamers for as much as $11 off a month (that’s $22 in savings through the life of the deal).

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

This Deal Comes Just In Time For March Madness

The 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, aka “March Madness,” gets underway this week, with a slate of this weekend’s biggest matchups being broadcast on CBS. If you’ve canceled your cable plan or lost your antenna to catch the over-the-air broadcast, this Paramount+ deal has you covered. Though the Final Four and National Championship game aren’t being carried by CBS this year (they’re streaming with an HBO Max subscription), a couple of dozen matchups from the first two rounds, the Sweet 16, and the Elite Eight will all be on Paramount+.

That’s not all for sports fanatics, as the two-month window of this streaming deal also includes the duration of the 2026 Masters Tournament from Augusta National Golf Club from April 9 to 12. Before you know it, you’ll be hearing Jim Nantz say, “Hello, friends, welcome to a tradition unlike any other.” Then there’s the ongoing UEFA Champions League coverage available with Paramount+. See, this deal just keeps getting better all the time…

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Though I am not eligible for this heavily discounted promotion (I’ve had a Paramount+ subscription since the CBS All Access day), this deal is just too good to ignore. Whether you’re here for sports, original shows from Taylor Sheridan, or the streamer’s massive library of movies and shows, there’s something for everyone.