Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Anson Mount Just Dropped An Unbelievable Claim About Season 2, But I'm Still Excited

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is just one of several Trek shows returning in 2023, but it’s fair to say it’s also one of the most anticipated. Season 1 received widespread acclaim for its bold and inventive storytelling approaches, and the cast has claimed that the second season raises the stakes even higher. Now, Anson Mount is really upping the ante by making a truly unbelievable claim about Season 2. And while I can't truly wrap my head around it, I’m still excited all the same to be proven wrong.

Anson Mount was one of many Star Trek guests who participated in Trek*talks 2 over the weekend. During the event, the previously announced crossover between Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks became a topic of discussion. The sheer idea of the live-action and animated series having a mash-up is totally bonkers on its own. However, according to Mount, it doesn't top something else that the cast and crew filmed for the upcoming season:

That’s not even the craziest thing that we did. There’s one episode I’m thinking of towards the end of the season—and you’ll know when you see it—where it required us to work many weekends. But we were so excited about it, it was not laborious. We were excited to show up for Sunday rehearsals and all the things we’re having to do to pull together this one episode. We’re really excited about it.

What could Star Trek: Strange New Worlds possibly have filmed that's “crazier” than a hybrid live-action and animated crossover with Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome of Lower Decks? It could be massive but, until I actually see it, I just can’t believe that anything in Season 2 could be wilder than the Lower Decks crossover

With that being said, Anson Mount is the same star who predicted that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds would be well-received when a number of fans had reservations. CinemaBlend also spoke to actresses Christina Chong and Melissa Navia, who both confirmed that Season 2 really took things to the next level. Not that I’d expect the stars of their shows to badmouth the series and drive down Paramount+ subscription numbers but, if this is true, then what exactly are fans in for?

Besides the crossover, we do know that actor Paul Wesley's role as James T. Kirk will be expanded. It's also been revealed that legendary actress Carol Kane will join the cast as the new chief engineer. And given some of her past roles, there's a chance there could be some quirkiness with her character, which should make things interesting.

Regardless of what’s on the way, it’s safe to say that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 has a high bar to clear. We’ll have to wait and see if it can deliver on some of the hype the cast has set up. I'm a bit skeptical but definitely excited to see if Anson Mount's wild claim turns out to be true.

