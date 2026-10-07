Heidi Gardner Kept Using Two Adorable Words To Describe Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding has been described as everything from “ the wedding of the century ” to an “intimate” event . Now, months after the couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden, Heidi Gardner has shared her take on the event, and she kept using two adorable words to describe it.

Much like other celebs who have been asked to share details about Swift and Kelce’s wedding, the Saturday Night Live vet had nothing but kind words. During an interview with iHeart Radio , Gardner was asked if there was anything she could divulge about it that wouldn’t get her in trouble (since many of the details are still under wraps). Here's what she had to say:

It was such a beautiful wedding of two people that were so excited to marry each other, and you could feel that, so palpable. And that was just like – for something that was, you know, hyped in a way on such a grand scale, it’s like, oh, it just comes down to love and two people being like, ‘I am so excited that we are getting married,’ and that was really sweet.

Well, that’s just the sweetest thing. While I knew Swift and Kelce were excited to marry each other (I mean, obviously they were), hearing that their enthusiasm was palpable is adorable. I can imagine them both at the altar absolutely giddy about saying “I do” while Adam Sandler officiated.

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It was also really cute to hear Gardner get so excited for them. She is a notable Kansas City Chiefs fan, and she was working at Saturday Night Live when Travis Kelce hosted (in fact, she campaigned for years to get the Super Bowl champ on SNL ). So, I imagine getting one of those secretive invitations to his wedding meant a lot to her.

Plus, it’s been clear from other guests’ comments about this ceremony that everybody seemed very happy to be at Madison Square Garden and celebrating this very excited couple. For example, Mariska Hargitay complimented Swift and Kelce’s vows, calling them her “favorite part of the whole wedding.” Meanwhile, Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, gushed about the variety of guests who showed up to celebrate his sibling and sister-in-law, and Conan O'Brien called Adam Sandler's officiating "perfection."

Knowing how excited the “Love Story” singer gets while cheering on her husband at games and seeing the tight end dance at the Eras Tour , it makes perfect sense to me that they were incredibly excited on their wedding day. While they keep a lot of details about their relationship private, one thing that’s very obvious and public is their adoration and support of each other.

So, the fact that that energy was so present at their wedding makes me incredibly happy, and, to quote Heidi Gardner, “so excited.”