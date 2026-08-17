I Can’t Get Over Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Bonkers First Look At Its Puppet Episode

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has its long-awaited puppet episode coming to the 2026 TV schedule, and even knowing about it in advance, nothing could've prepared me for this. This whole episode just looks so silly, and these photos make me all the more eager to watch it ASAP with my Paramount+ subscription.

A "Level-Five Transporter Incident" will turn the crew into puppets, though based on these photos and the synopsis, Spock will be unaffected. Check out the situation, which I'm sure the Vulcan will struggle with, below:

I'm always shocked at how Ethan Peck can keep a straight face when filming such ludicrous scenes. It certainly has to be the most challenging part of the role, especially on a show as silly as Strange New Worlds.

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There's been a lot of talk about the puppet episode, which was brought to life in collaboration with The Jim Henson Company. Strange New Worlds is no stranger to pushing the envelope of what the franchise has achieved over the years, and this might be the wildest attempt to subvert what Trek is yet.

Whether it'll be embraced by the fans at large or rejected, I'm eager to see. Personally, I welcome Strange New Worlds throwing just about everything at the dart board at this point, as there are currently no active television shows in development. If ever there was a time to experiment with what Star Trek can be, this is it.

I can understand the whiplash Star Trek fans might be experiencing, however, as Season 4 has radically changed themes for the past few weeks now. We've gone from a ghost story to Una singing in Klingon in a story inspired by The Hangover, and we're just coming off a noir episode. Now we have puppets, so if anyone is feeling a bit overwhelmed by how quickly the genres are shifting, I totally get it.

Perhaps it's Star Trek: Strange New Worlds getting it all out of its system, as we wait for the final season coming up in the future. After all, the series will have to write off a number of characters in its final episodes, and add a handful if it hopes to work up to James T. Kirk's first day on the job as Captain of the Enterprise. All this to say, I can imagine those final six episodes could be more serialized, so maybe we should embrace Season 4's wild twists and turns while that's still a part of the show.

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Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 continues on Paramount+ on Thursdays. Get pumped for the puppet episode, and be sure to check back in after all the fans have had a chance to see it.