Is It Weird To Combine Xmas Movies And True Crime? Because Prime Has A Great Streaming Bundle Deal
Yeah, it's not the most obvious combination
If you love Christmas movies and true crime, then I have got the streaming deal for you! Right now, for Prime Day, you can get Discovery+ and Hallmark bundled with your Prime subscription for just $14.99 per month. That's four bucks cheaper than it would be if you didn't bundle them, plus you get a seven-day free trial. That gives you a chance to check out all the upcoming Christmas movies on Hallmark before committing, but there is so much to watch on both that you'll probably find yourself committing, right?
Start getting in that Christmas mood in October while staying in a mysterious, spooky mood with this Hallmark and Discovery+ combo. It's just $14.99 a month after a 7-day free trial for both, a great saving over the regular price for both separately.
I watch a ton of true crime shows. Really, an unhealthy amount. When I worry about the toll it might take on my mental health, it's always good to outlet to help me lighten my mood. Cheesy Christmas movies are sometimes just what I need to remind myself that the whole world isn't filled with terrible people. There is still room for cozy fires and cozier romances, usually in small towns with a character played by Lacey Chabert.
She is the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies, of course, and, at least to my knowledge, isn't committing mysterious crimes I can watch play out in a three-part docuseries. Thank goodness! I actually don't have a subscription to either of these streamers, and now, with this deal, it's made it the perfect time to check them out.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.