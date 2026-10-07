90 Day Fiancé's Sarper Wants To Make One Major Change After Split From Shekinah
I hadn't thought about this until now.
Shekinah and Sarper Güven split following 90 Day: The Last Resort, and the latter is already looking into erasing a major memory of her from his body. 90 Day Fiancé fans may remember the lip tattoo Sarper has on his neck, and it looks like he wants to get rid of it.
As Shekinah posts about Sarper's stand-up comedy objectifying her, he did an interview with InkedMag.com about his tour, doing 90 Day Fiancé, and that neck tattoo of her lip print that's made to look like a kiss. He's ready to get rid of it and is hoping laser removal technology will be enough to fully erase the tattoo:
I can imagine the neck tattoo could get in the way of future dating opportunities, though that hasn't slowed him down so far. He's been living life as a single man for quite a while, and there's evidence online that he's on dating sites.
The challenge of getting rid of the tattoo is that it contains a lot of red ink, which can allegedly be more difficult to remove than one with black ink. Another option would be to get a cover-up tattoo, but Sarper isn't too sure about that:
While the married 90 Day couple is no longer together, it looks like Sarper will continue his journey on the TLC franchise. He was spotted filming with Tyray Mollett, who recently lost a lot of weight. Presumably, Sarper was filming for a new season of 90 Day: The Single Life, but that's just speculation.
As for Shekinah, she was a no-show at the tell-all special for 90 Day: The Last Resort. Typically, when cast members don't show up to the tell-all, we usually don't see them again on 90 Day Fiancé. I'd be interested to see if the franchise will extend another invite to her for a future spinoff after she stood up the appearance.
There's also the question of whether Shekinah would even return if asked, as she's called out 90 Day: The Last Resort quite a bit in recent months. She accused the show of negatively impacting her relationship and explicitly said she was "done with the franchise." We've seen cast members make that claim before after a bad season, but ultimately return at a later date.
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All we know right now is that neither is on the latest season of 90 Day: Hunt For Love. Both were a possibility, as co-star Kara Leona waltzed right out of her marriage on The Last Resort into the singles spinoff looking for a new man.
90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 is available to stream in its entirety on HBO Max. It's an admittedly bleak season to watch, but vital for those wanting to see where things went wrong between Sarper and Shekinah.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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