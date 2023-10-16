Star Trek's Alex Kurtzman Offers Optimistic Outlook On Future Of Franchise With Paramount+

The beginning of 2023 was a bit rough for Star Trek fans thanks to unexpected cancellations and show conclusions, but optimism never completely left, and is expanding anew among the fandom. Prodigy finally has a new home and will stream Season 2 on Netflix, for instance. Meanwhile, Trek bigwig Alex Kurtzman had all sorts of positive things to say regarding the future of the franchise and its ongoing relationship with Paramount+.

Star Trek fans wondering how much content their Paramount+ subscriptions will provide for the foreseeable future received something an answer from Alex Kurtzman during the franchise's panel at New York Comic-Con. Kurtzman sang the streamer's praises during the panel, and teased that there's a lot more on the way for viewers anxious for spacefaring excitement. In his words (via TrekMovie.com):

I have to say, our friends at Paramount+ have been unbelievable, truly unbelievable. They have supported all of these shows in the most extraordinary ways. I will tease that I did meet with everybody at the top this week. And there’s a bunch of new things now in the works, which is really, really exciting. So there’s no shortage of support from Paramount Plus for the Star Trek universe.

Alex Kurtzman said there are a "bunch of new things now in the works," and I wonder what he might be referring to there. He might be speaking about one or more of the upcoming Star Trek projects we're already aware of, or maybe he's talking about all new shows that have yet to be revealed. In any case, it seems like he's happy with how Trek is doing on Paramount+.

While fans have expressed disappointment over Star Trek: Discovery ending in 2024 or the fact that a Picard spinoff hasn't been announced, there are positives to look forward to. Strange New Worlds will return for Season 3, and assuming the SAG-AFTRA strikes end in 2024, will film then alongside the Section 31 movie with Michelle Yeoh.

Kurtzman went on to confirm during NYCC that the writer's room for the Starfleet Academy reopened last week and also has plans to film in 2024. He also revealed the series will be funny, which makes sense considering hilarious Lower Decks voice actress Tawny Newsome is on the writers' staff.

Star Trek fans have felt unsure about the franchise's future following the cancelation of the official convention in Seattle earlier this year. Following that, Discovery was announced to be ending after its fifth season, Prodigy was canceled, and Picard failed to land a confirmed follow-up despite an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers. It led to the idea that the franchise was on a downturn, especially after a run in which five Trek shows were airing/streaming concurrently.

While we still have yet to see what the future holds for Star Trek, it is reassuring to hear Alex Kurtzman so positive about its ongoing relationship with Paramount+. Here's hoping the optimism remains strong through 2024 and beyond, and maybe we get a few surprise shows and other projects announced to keep the stream of new Trek flowing.

