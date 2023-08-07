Stranger Things' Duffer Brothers Teased Will's Story For The Final Season, And Sign Me Up

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is nearing, and although there still haven’t been too many details released about it, it’s clear that it will be the biggest season yet. With the way Stranger Things 4 ended, as a mysterious voice was calling out to Noah Schnapp's Will, it’s very likely the series will come full circle. The show's spooky events started with Will, and it’s seemingly going to end with Will. The Duffer Brothers have recently confirmed justthat.

Fans of Stranger Things will remember that the Netflix hit began with Will Byers being taken to the Upside Down, and the second season saw him struggling with the aftermath of it. Will’s journey on Stranger Things has been a roller coaster, and that will only continue for Season 5. In an interview with Variety, Ross Duffer, co-creator of the sci-fi series alongside his brother, Matt, teases the Will-focused final season and what his journey will be like:

Will really takes center stage again in 5. This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together. Will is used to being the young one, the introverted one, the one that’s being protected. So part of his journey, it’s not just sexuality — it’s Will coming into his own as a young man.

It’s no secret that Will has been through a lot throughout the four seasons, more recently in Season 4 when it was subtly confirmed that Will was gay. Having the final season really focus on him brings it right back to Season 1 all those years ago, and while the cast may not be as young as they once were, it should still satisfy fans. Noah Schnapp did previously say that everything will be addressed in the final season, which should make it even more satisfying.

Stranger Things 5 focusing on Will could be both a good thing and a bad thing. Fans will continue to see Will’s growth, and now that Noah Schnapp is out, it will be even more organic for him to play Will and explore his sexuality more. However, considering the body count on Stranger Things, it’s very possible that Will may be one of the characters that may not make it out alive. The series is unpredictable, and people are probably still mourning the death of fan-favorite Eddie Munson. It’s still too early to tell, as fans won’t be finding out who will make it or not until the series finale.

The end of Stranger Things was announced was announced in February 2022, and by then, people were already coming up with a heck of a lot of theories for how the Netflix show could and should close out. While some stars have given their own thoughts, such as Millie Bobby Brown jokingly hoping for a musical episode or Maya Hawke wanting Robin to die so she can go out like a hero. It sounds like one thing that is for certain about Stranger Things 5 is how much it will focus on Will, which should please longtime fans.

Since Stranger Things 5 won’t be on the 2023 Netflix TV schedule, fans will just have to patiently or anxiously wait for any more news on the series. At least knowing something about the season will keep people at bay for now, but make sure to sign up for a Netflix subscription so you can rewatch all four seasons of Stranger Things and prepare for the end.