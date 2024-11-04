Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Is Trying To Avoid ‘Senioritis’ On Set, And His Comments Highlight Some Of The Challenges Of Shows Ending

Stranger Things is considered one of the best Netflix shows of all time, and is arguably the flagship series of the entire streaming service. Those with a Netflix subscription have followed for years as the down of Hawkins dealt with the supernatural world of The Upside Down, and are hyped for the show's fifth and final season. Actor Finn Wolfhard revealed that he's trying to avoid "senioritis" on set, and his comments highlight some of the challenges of shows ending.

What we know about Stranger Things Season 5 is very limited, but the stakes for the series have never felt higher. Fans have not-so-patiently been waiting for the final set of episodes, especially after the wild ending of Stranger Things Season 4. Mike himself Finn Wolfhard recently spoke to Us Weekly about his final time filming the show, and explained that there's no "senioritis" for him. As he put it:

[I’m] really trying to be present with the character. I’ve just been very deliberate in the way that I treat coming onto set, just having as good of a time as we can since we know it’s the last season.

Honestly, that makes sense. The cast of Stranger Things have grown up before our eyes, and have been filming the Netflix series on and off since 2015. And since Season 5 will be the final chapter, Wolfhard is being really specific about his work on set. Now give us the episodes, already!

In the same interview, the actor/director also spoke about the scale of the upcoming fifth and final season. And despite "lots of action sequences" he also claims that Season 5 is still "intimate" and character-driven. And fans like myself are absolutely struggling to wait until the final chapter is released to the public.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Narratively, it feels like the final season of Stranger Things could go just about anywhere. The finale of Season 4 saw The Upside Down starting to bleed into Hawkins / "the real world", so the cast's big secret is seemingly about to go public. And given Vecna's fury over his defeat, smart money says Jamie Campbell Bower's villain is going to be out for vengeance.

There are some big questions that fans were left with after Season 4 came to an end. In addition to The Upside Down's invasion, fans were also left wondering if Sadie Sink's Max will end up coming out of her coma. She's a wildly popular character, and fans were distraught after she was killed by Vecna, before being brought back to life by Eleven. Fans have also been waiting for Will's story to play out, including his apparent queerness.

Stranger Things' fifth and final season is expected to air sometime in 2025, but the exact date is currently unclear. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.