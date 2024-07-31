The Stranger Things Cast Totally Saw Deadpool And Wolverine Opening Weekend And Now I Totally Wish There’d Been A Demogorgon In The Void

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just expanded in an exciting way for fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order. After a long wait, Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters and is making serious money at the box office. Lots of fans went to theaters, and it turns out that even the Stranger Things cast totally saw Deadpool 3 on opening wekend. And now I totally wish there’d been a Demogorgon in the void.

Those with a Netflix subscription are not-so-patiently waiting for Stranger Things Season 5 to finally arrive and end the beloved series. Filming is underway, but some of the cast used their time off to support director Shawn Levy's MCU debut. Levy shared a photo of the group on his Instagram Stories, check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

How cute is that? While the entire cast isn't assembled, a number of fan favorites from Hawkins got together to see Deadpool & Wolverine during its first weekend in theaters. And yes, now I kinda want a crossover with the MCU.

In this image we see a number of fan favorites from Stranger Things. Steve Harrington himself Joe Keery is shown with a peace sign, and behind him are the Wheeler siblings Finn Wolfhard and Natalia Dwyer, as well as Noah Schnapp. We'll just have to see how many of their characters end up surviving the show's final season.

A big part of Deadpool & Wolverine's runtime is set in The Void, which is where pruned variants are sent by Loki's Time Variance Authority. We got to see all sorts of characters and places there, so why not throw in a Demogorgon for good measure? I mean, the fans are having a hard enough time waiting for the final season of Stranger Things to finally get here.

While without any ties to Stranger Things (besides Shawn Levy of course), the Deadpool threequel put Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud on display, to great results. The movie was filled with laughs, some truly epic action sequences, and (most importantly) heart. And given how wildly successful the blockbuster has been in just a few short days, one has to wonder how the studio will use the two title characters for upcoming Marvel movies.

Shawn Levy has worked on Ryan Reynolds on a number of major films, including The Adam Project and Free Guy. But despite his long career as a producer and filmmaker, he truly became a household name thanks to his contributions to Stranger Things. In addition to being a producer, he's expected to direct at least one episode for the beloved series' final season on the air.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's currently unclear when the final season of Stranger Things will premiere, but anticipation is at a fever pitch. For now, you can watch Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters, and check the 2025 movie release dates.