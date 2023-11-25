Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Shares Adorable Cameo In Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Warning: slight spoilers for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off are in play. If you haven’t watched the Netflix limited series yet, you’ve been warned.

People with a Netflix subscription have been able to dig into the eight-episode run of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off for over a week now. Between a wide range of reactions and a secretly spoilery title , there’s also a lot of cameos in creators Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski’s new series that need to be discussed. Especially when one of those moments was shared by Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard as a “childhood dream” come true!

Why Finn Wolfhard’s Scott Pilgrim Cameo Was A Childhood Dream

The young actor took to Instagram recently to celebrate the fact that he actually plays a role in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’s companion series, which debuted on 2023’s TV schedule . As you’re able to see and read blow, Mr. Wolfhard is a fan of Edgar Wright’s film himself, which inspired this story:

Finn Wolfhard, who can also be seen in the first trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire , isn’t alone with his fandom for all things Scott Pilgrim. But what makes things truly adorable is the fact that the Stranger Things star held a special place in his heart for this picture since his younger years. Hearing his voice among returning cast members like Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead means more than just streaming network synergy.

Where You Can Find Finn Wolfhard In Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

So in case you haven’t watched or experienced Scott Pilgrim Takes Off just yet, a slight spoiler warning is in play. But if you’ve seen this original series that’s new on Netflix , and you missed Finn Wolfhard’s cameo, here’s the exact spot you can find it. Keep in mind, what we’re about to share applies only to the cast of the English-language version.

In episode 3, “Ramona Rents a Video,” Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Kim Pine (Allison Pill) share a moment where Kim fills her in on her backstory with Scott (Michael Cera). Flashing back to their teenage years in school, and in their brief relationship, Teen Scott (Finn Wolfhard) cracks a joke about drawing maps and sheep.

It’s a cute moment, and it’s where Scott Pilgrim Takes Off gets to show off its Stranger Things cast member cameo. It's also a moment of uncanny vocal resemblance, as most could be fooled into thinking that Michael Cera was still providing the voice work for this scene.

As fans all over are enjoying Scott Pilgrim’s precious but massive resurgence, every cameo, easter egg, and reference will be pored over. One talking point will have to be Finn Wolfhard, his teenage dream, and how it helps this brand new enterprise really take off.

If you’re ready for the entirety of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, you can head to Netflix and binge the entire tale right now! At the time of publication, you’re also able to catch Scott Pilgrim vs. The World on that very same platform.