Stranger Things Spinoff Officially Happening At Netflix, And That's Not All The Duffer Brothers Have Planned

Now that Stranger Things Season 4 has wrapped up, with its various cliffhangers and unanswered questions keeping theory-driven fans busy for another year and then some, there’s only one season left to go for Netflix’s monster-filled horror hit. But that’s definitely not all that co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have in store for everybody with a Netflix subscription . The brothers have announced the next handful of projects they’ll be committing to through their lucrative deal with the streaming service, and it includes the Stranger Things spinoff that fans were hoping to hear about.

On a bigger-picture scale, Matt and Ross Duffer have founded Upside Down Pictures, which they say will be used to create the kinds of tales that they were inspired by in their youths — “where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work,” as they put it in a statement, via THR . Now let’s run through each of the confirmed projects.

A Stranger Things Spinoff

Based on an idea crafted by the Duffer brothers, the yet-to-be-titled Stranger Things spinoff series, with Upside Down Pictures producing along with Shawn Levy’s banner 21 Laps. No details were shared about the plot, which is to be expected this early on. But we can all expect it won’t follow up on the Season 2 spinoff-lite episode that fans did not respond kindly to.

Previously, it was reported that star Finn Wolfhard had an in-the-ballpark guess for what the Duffers were cooking up by way of a Stranger Things offshoot, and they’ve since stated that fans shouldn’t expect this to follow along with any familiar characters’ lives , as it’ll be a completely different storyline.

A Stranger Things Stage Play

While the streaming spinoff was certainly expected, I can’t imagine the entire fanbase was ready to hear about the stage play plans coming to full fruition. The project is said to be set within the mythology and world-building of Stranger Things proper, but that’s where the details stop. So it’s not clear if it’ll be something completely new, or if it will mix in moments from the show and other canonical materials.

The stage plan will be produced by Sonia Friedman, Netflix and Stephen Daldry. The latter, who has helmed such projects as Billy Elliot, The Reader and episodes of The Crown (among many others), will also be directing the stage play.

Stephen King And Peter Straub's The Talisman

Less of a surprise than anything here is the reconfirmed news that the Duffer brothers will be working on an adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s fantastical horror novel The Talisman. Which will inevitably spark talks about whether or not they’ll then bring Black House to live-action. Stranger Things fans who pay attention to book covers no doubt noticed the novel’s cameo during a scene in Season 4’s finale between Caleb McLaughlin’s Lucas and Sadie Sink’s Max.

The brothers will serve as executive producers and guiding lights for The Talisman adaptation, which will officially have Stranger Things EP Curtis Gwinn on board as the creator. Making this one all the more exciting is that it’s being produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Pictures.

A Live-Action Death Note

Another shocker coming out of this announcement is Matt and Ross Duffer’s intent to bring the celebrated anime and manga Death Note to live-action as a Netflix series. While it’s an understandable move, given the property’s popularity and potential for a quality adaptation in episodic form, it’s only been five years since Adam Wingard’s highly altered and largely maligned adaptation, so they’ll need to be sure and stand apart from that with their take.

One More Untitled Project

Finally, the Duffers revealed a fifth project for their Netflix deal, though this one doesn’t really have any details attached, and doesn’t point to any adaptations being involved. However, we do know that it will be an original series crafted by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, who were responsible for bringing Netflix’s acclaimed-but-short-lived Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life. Here’s hoping there will be more large-scale puppeteering in the mix for the new project as well.