Stranger Things' Joe Keery And Maya Hawke Reunited For A Sweet Pic While Filming Season 5, And I've Never Missed Steve And Robin More

Every streaming service had a handful of megahits, and those with a Netflix subscription know that Stranger Things is definitely in that category. The sci-fi period piece is wildly popular, and fans are preparing for the release of its fifth and final season. After a strikes-related delay, Stranger Things 5 is in production, with Joe Keery and Maya Hawke reuniting with a sweet set photo. And I've never missed Steve and Robin more, tbh.

Maya Hawke's Robin was introduced in the third season of Stranger Things, and quickly became a fan favorite character. This is partly thanks to her friendship with Steve, so it's thrilling to see them back together on the set. Stranger Things' official IG shared a photo of the pair back together in Hawkins, check it out below:

A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv) A photo posted by on

The gang's back together, including everyone's favorite queer ally/ babysitter of children: Steve Harrington. The stakes for the final season are high, and it should be fascinating to see how Robin and Steve's relationship continues to change in the final group of episodes. Suddenly the ongoing wait for Season 5 feels excruciating.

What we know about Stranger Things Season 5 is limited, but it seems like the final battle against Vecna and the forces of the Upside Down are going to come to a head. Stranger Things' Season 4 finale showed the barriers between worlds dropping, and smart money says that a number of beloved characters aren't going to make it out alive. For her part, Maya Hawke has expressed interest in being killed off-- but only time will tell what the writers are planning.

The pressure is on for Stranger Things' final season to deliver a satisfying conclusion, although the show has definitely been on a hot steak. Season 4, which was divided into two parts, was bigger than ever, and felt almost theatrical in regards to scale. So I've got faith that Season 5 is going to be firing on all cylinders.

Narratively, there are a number of threads to pull in the final season, directly connected into the events of the Season 4 finale. Obviously the biggest question mark is the way the Upside Down is seemingly invading Hawkins. The town has been torn apart in the first four seasons, and one can assume that chaos is going to ensue in the final chapter of episodes.

Plus there's the ongoing battle against Vecna, who definitely is still alive per Will. Fans are also curious about what's going to happen with Sadie Sink's Max, who was briefly killed but is in a coma the last time we saw her. Hopefully we get lots of Steve and Robin, because I can't get enough of that friendship.

It's currently unclear when Stranger Things Season 5 will debut, but all eyes are on any indication of the future. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.