A Surprising Movie Just Grew 1,180% On Netflix, But The Reason Makes Sense

It’s not uncommon for current events to affect the viewing behavior of audiences when it comes to media. For example, after COVID-19 started spreading in 2020, resulting in a global pandemic, Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 film Contagion saw a massive streaming boost , as the film documented its own fictional global pandemic. Something slightly similar is happening now as a film from 2020 just saw a 1,180% increase in streaming numbers, but based on recent news events, the spike makes sense.

Netflix rarely volunteers its numbers, but according to Deadline, the streaming platform reported 19.2 million minutes were watched of the 2020 film Hillbilly Elegy on July 15, which was a 1,180% increase from the previous day, which was reportedly 1.5 million minutes of the film. The film was based on his 2016 memoir of the same name, and the Hillbilly Elegy cast includes Amy Adams and Glenn Close, the latter of which was a 2021 Oscar nominee for her performance in the film. Ron Howard directed the project, and was divisive upon release and remains divisive now.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The reason for the increase can easily be credited towards sudden interest in the memoir’s author, J.D. Vance. This week, Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump selected his running mate for the 2024 election, choosing Vance to be his veep. Vance is currently serving as the junior senator from Ohio, and has been since last year. Vance’s stances and opinions have been at the forefront of political discussion, but his connection to the Academy Award nominated film is one of his most interesting attributes, as the movie seeks to depict Vance’s childhood and growing up in Ohio.

The film and memoir chronicle J.D. Vance’s upbringing in a poor Appalachian family, as he witnesses poverty and addiction taking over his family. The Hillbilly Elegy movie was critically panned upon release , despite recognition for acting talents. But sudden interest in the film can likely be attributed to those seeking to understand the youthful Vice Presidential candidate, and his alliance with Trump. The film, like the memoir, is incredibly personal, and explores socio economic strife within working class families in middle America, which are not only crucial to understanding Vance, but also his political positions and base.

The uptick in Hillbilly Elegy’s streaming numbers began early on in the week, as rumblings surrounding Trump’s running mate started to catch wind. However the large surge didn’t officially spike until the announcement was made on July 15th at the Republican National Convention. Despite criticism towards the film and some of the themes, many have championed Vance’s memoir, as it sheds light on what some would deem a largely alienated subsect of the population. We will have to wait and see if the 2020 autobiographical film can sustain this momentum on Netflix as we draw closer to Election day.

You can revisit the Hillbilly Elegy for yourself now, as the film is currently available for Netflix subscribers . For more information on other films heading to the platform this year, make sure to consult our 2024 Netflix movie release schedule.