Sutton Foster's Been Making Headlines For Reportedly Dating Hugh Jackman, But I'm So Happy My Favorite Series Of Hers Is Finally Getting Its Netflix Due

Sutton Foster has been in the news a lot lately, but mostly thanks to her personal life. The actress is reportedly dating Hugh Jackman, yes the Wolverine Hugh Jackman, whom she work with on The Music Man last year. But this week her career is getting a bit more due as Younger lands in Netflix’s Top 10 list.

This isn’t the first time Younger has trended, but I’m glad to see the Emily in Paris-adjacent series from Darren Star getting is getting some love. In fact, I like Younger so, so much more than Emily in Paris. It’s got the fashion and the fun romance storylines without some of the stuff that has landed the Paris and Rome-set show some haters. And this week, it’s No. 5 on Netflix.

Younger finally hit the Netflix schedule earlier in January, and it’s been sitting pretty on Netflix’s Top 10 TV list (at least in the US) in the days since. It’s been the most popular non-original series streaming at Netflix this week, with the only higher content on the Top 10 list all being originals like The Night Agent Season 2, Taylor Kitsch’s miniseries American Primeval, W.A.G.S. To Riches, XO, Kitty and the new season of Squid Game.

(Image credit: Netflix)

One other benefit? If you have shamelessly binged Emily in Paris, Younger ’s cast actually has the edge for me. The cast includes Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Miriam Shor, icon Debi Mazar and Mariska Hargitay’s husband Peter Hermann . I'm not even getting into cameos from actresses like Phoebe Dynevor, who popped into the show's cast before she, too, joined the Netflix family with her major role in the first season of Bridgerton.

If you like Darren Star's style, which combines fun fashion and heartfelt storylines with plenty of humor, you will enjoy Younger. Foster's really known for her stage roles, but she's done some awesome stuff on TV too, and for me Younger is both her most engaging project, but also the one I want to return to again and again. It's comforting even when it's awkward, and it's honestly no surprise to me that it would already be crushing on a streaming platform, because it's the perfect type of show for binge-watching with your Netflix subscription.

Plus, the show made 12 episodes per season and lasted a whopping seven seasons, so right now there’s a lot more content available than Star's other show on the platform, the aforementioned Emily in Paris, which was only recently renewed for Season 5 and only produces 10 episodes a season.

Most of the headlines we’ve been seeing about Sutton Foster in recent months have had to do with her reported relationship with Hugh Jackman. The two met on the Broadway set of The Music Man while both were married and both announced splits from their respective partners before being seen hand-in-hand in public after New Year’s day. While it’s nice to see the couple moving forward, I'm actually happy to see their actual work is getting recognized, as Jackman's turn in Deadpool & Wolverine has also been a win for Disney+.

