After Hugh Jackman Is Spotted Canoodling With Sutton Foster, New Report Reveals There's Seemingly A Reason He Hasn't Filed For Divorce Yet

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may have finally finalized their divorce after eight years, but they may be just making room for the next long-running and contentious split. Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced their own split back in 2023, but it turns out that neither one has actually filed for divorce yet. And it appears the reason is that the pair are already fighting over how to split up the assets.

The Daily Mail reports that Jackman and his wife have a fortune worth approximately $250 million, though it's also been claimed the couple is worth closer to $300 million. This includes multiple properties around the world. According to reports, neither side wants the divorce to turn into an endless legal battle, but that would require coming to agreements before filing for divorce, and that’s not looking likely.

Jackman and Furness Had No Prenup

The major issue is that there was never any sort of prenuptial agreement between Jackman and his wife when they got together. The pair were married for nearly three decades, long before Jackman became a global superstar. There was no reason to believe there would ever be a fortune to split even if they eventually went their separate ways, which, of course, wasn’t expected to ever happen anyway.

But because of the decision to not have a prenup, there’s no pan for the division of assets now, and considering the amount of money at stake, it’s understandable that things could get, as an alleged insider reportedly put it, “messy.” The majority of the multi-million dollar fortune certainly came from Jackman’s work, but since it was all made while they were married, legally, it belongs to both of them.

Jackman Has Now Been Seen Publicly With Sutton Foster

Add to the money issues the fact that Hugh Jackman has moved on with his relationship, which has resulted in, again according to reports, Jackman and Furness being “civil” with each other, but no longer friends, and the difficulties are just piling on each other.

Rumors had been circulating for several months that Jackman had begun a relationship with Sutton Foster, his co-star when he appeared on Broadway in The Music Man. There are conflicting reports as to whether the relationship began before or after Jackman’s split, but the growing romance was apparently an open secret in Broadway circles.

Jackman recently attended a performance of Sutton’s L.A. show, Once Upon A Mattress, and the pair were spotted coming out of an area restaurant holding hands, the first public confirmation that the two are in fact together.

The actual filing for divorce is apparently expected to happen in the next couple of weeks. Once that happens we’ll likely have an idea whether this will be a quick divorce or a protracted legal battle.