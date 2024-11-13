Rumors Are Swirling About Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster Getting Together While Both Were Still Married, And His Ex Seemed To Confirm Them

Celebrity couples have a way of captivating the public's attention, especially pairs like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Currently there's a ton of chatter surrounding Hugh Jackman's rumored relationship with The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster following his split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness. And recent activity on social media seems to confirm rumors about the timing of the new couple's relationship.

After the announcement of their split, Furness and Jackman were reportedly still rooting for each other. But once he and Foster seemed to soft launch their relationship, rumors swirled that they might have gotten together while he and Deborra were still together. Us Magazine reports that she's liked a viral Instagram story claiming that the to Music Man actors had an affair. Someone who is seemingly close so Furness also posted in the comments section, saying:

You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi.

More alleged proof came from Us Magazine itself, which quoted an anonymous insider who is reportedly close with Sutton Foster. They claimed that the divorce and new relationship are very much connected, being quoted saying:

Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced. A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.

That same insider also claimed that Jackman and Foster are doing quite well in their new romantic relationship, saying "They are really happy now." Of course, all three of the people in question are now likely feeling the pressure of the public's gaze on their personal life.

The break-up between Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness was definitely a shock for fans, especially considering that they'd been together for over two decades. And just a year before their split, Jackman was praising his wife's heart and generosity. Alas, things change and divorces happens.

(Image credit: Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Information is clearly still trickling out about Hugh Jackman's divorce, as well as his relationship with Sutton Foster. And as such, the chatter and rumors about the details of what went down behind closed doors are likely going to continue for the foreseeable future. We'll just have to wait and see if any of the three parties involved end up issuing any sort of statement in the wake of the discourse.

Other than what's happening in his personal life, fans are mostly wondering when Hugh Jackman might return to the MCU as Wolverine following the wild success of Deadpool 3.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming now on Disney+. Check the 2025 movie release dates.