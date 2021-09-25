What The Younger Cast Is Doing Next

Suffice to say, Younger was only getting older — particularly as it made its way to its seventh season on Paramount+ earlier this year. The longest-running TV Land series was an unlikely hit for the network, one that allowed Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, and the rest of the television ensemble to shine. Now that the show has come to a close, though, what is the Younger cast doing next? Well, let's take a look and see!

Sutton Foster (Liza Miller)

As Liza Miller, a 40-year-old divorced mother trying to make her way in a competitive world and hostile work environment, Sutton Foster plays the protagonist in TV Land’s Younger. Most notably, the acclaimed actress is a two-time Tony-winning star for her Broadway performances in 2002's Thoroughly Modern Millie and 2011's Anything Goes. Additionally, Foster appeared in other notable Broadway productions, such as Little Women, Young Frankenstein, Shrek the Musical, Violet, Grease, Annie, and The Drowsy Chaperone. Recently, she reprised her role as Reno Sweeney in Barbican Theatre's Anything Goes. Next, Foster joins Hugh Jackman in Broadway's The Music Man revival.

Away from the stage, Sutton Foster had a lead role in ABC Family's Bunheads. She can also be seen in Flight of the Conchords, Sesame Street, The Good Wife, A Million Little Things, and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Recently, Foster lent her voice to Netflix's Ridley Jones. Also, the actress appeared in Gravy and The Angriest Man in Brooklyn, as well as in short films like 2016's Mired, 2014's The Nobodies, and 2008's Just in Case.

Debi Mazar (Maggie Amato)

In the role of Maggie Amato, Liza’s lesbian best friend and roommate, Debi Mazer was certainly a spirited character in Younger. Outside of this TV Land series, Mazar is best known for her live-wire performance as Shauna Roberts in HBO’s Entourage. She also starred in Cooking Channel’s Extra Virgin and played main roles in L.A. Law, Civil Wars, Temporarily Yours, Working, and That’s Life. As a voice actress, furthermore, Mazar can be heard in MTV's Good Vibes. Her other television credits include Happy!, Power, Katy Keene, Arde Madrid, Ugly Betty, Living with Fran, The Practice, 7th Heaven, and Friends.

Most recently, Debi Mazar played a fictional version of herself in HBO Max's The Other Two. Currently, she's filming Netflix's The Pentaverate. Additionally, on the big screen, Mazar reprised her role as Shauna Roberts in 2015's Entourage. The actress can also be seen in Goodfellas, Malcolm X, The Doors, Little Man Tate, Singles, Toys, Empire Records, Batman Forever, Bullets Over Broadway, Trees Lounge, and Jungle Fever. Furthermore, Mazar has lent her voice to the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise.

Hilary Duff (Kelsey Peters)

Playing the part of Kelsey Peters, a younger book editor who befriends Liza, Hilary Duff returned to TV with this lead role in Paramount+’s Younger. Most notably, the actress is known for playing the title character in Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuire, a role that she reprised in 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie. She also played Olivia Blake in The CW's Gossip Girl. Duff's other television credits include Raising Hope, Two and a Half Men, Community, and George Lopez. Additionally, she starred in TV movies like Disney Channel's Cadet Kelly and ABC Family's Beauty & the Briefcase, which she produced.

Currently, Hilary Duff is filming Hulu's How I Met Your Father, which she'll also produce. Furthermore, outside of TV, the actress starred in A Cinderella Story, Raise Your Voice, The Perfect Man, and Casper Meets Wendy. Moreover, Duff appeared in Cheaper by the Dozen 1 & 2, Agent Cody Banks, War, Inc., and Bloodworth. Additionally, she produced and starred in Material Girls, According to Greta, and The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

Miriam Shor (Diana Trout)

As Diana Trout, Liza’s volatile boss, Miriam Shor plays a tough woman to please in Younger, where she also directed. Most notably, the actress is best known for playing Yitzhak in both the stage and screen versions of Hedwig and the Angry Itch. Shor's other film credits include Shortbus, The Cake Eaters, The Midnight Sky, 5 Flights Up, Lost Girls, Pizza, and Before/During/After. Additionally, on the stage, she starred in productions of Merrily We Go Along, The Wild Party, and Almost, Maine, to name a few.

Furthermore, on television, Miriam Shor was acclaimed for her performance as Erica Haskard in FX's The Americans. Moreover, the actress starred in a number of short-lived series, including Then Came You, Inside Schwartz, Big Day, Swingtown, and GCB. Also, Shor appeared in HBO's Mildred Pierce and CBS's The Good Wife. Her other TV credits include The West Wing, My Name Is Earl, Broad City, and High Maintenance. Last year, she guest-starred on Hulu's Mrs. America. Next, Shor appears in Magic Hour.

Nico Tortorella (Josh)

In the role of Josh, a 26-year-old tattoo artist, Nico Tortorella plays a prominent part (even though we never learned Josh's last name) in TV Land’s Younger. Currently, the actor stars in AMC’s spin-off series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Also, Tortorella starred in The CW’s short-lived The Beautiful Life and the first season of Fox's The Following. They also had a recurring role in ABC Family’s Make It or Break It, hosted MTV's How Far Is Tattoo Far?, and starred in Lifetime's Menendez: Blood Brothers.

Additionally, away from the tube, Nico Tortorella played Trevor Sheldon in Scream 4. Their other film credits include Twelve, Trespass, Odd Thomas, Hunter&Game, and Fluidity. The actor was also seen in Forklift Comedy's "Valentine For One" music video.

Molly Bernard (Lauren Heller)

Playing the part of Lauren Heller, Kelsey’s quirky and spirited friend, Molly Bernard became a memorable supporting character over the course of Younger’s seven-season run. Currently, the television actress has a recurring role as Elsa Curry in NBC’s Chicago Med. Prior to that, Bernard also recurred in Amazon Prime’s Transparent and Alpha House. Additionally, she can be seen in Royal Pains, Blindspot, and High Maintenance.

Furthermore, Molly Bernard appeared in Sully, The Intern, Otherhood, Pay It Forward, and Milkwater, which she also produced. Moreover, she starred in 2006’s short film, Wrestling with the Past. Next, Bernard will soon be seen in Master and Lone Star Bull.

Peter Hermann (Charles Brooks)

As Charles Brooks, the head and heir of Empirical Press, Peter Hermann loomed large throughout Younger’s television and streaming run. Following a recurring role in Season 1, the TV actor became a main player throughout the show's remaining seasons. Away from this series, Hermann has recurring roles as Trevor Langan in NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and as Jack Boyle on CBS’s Blue Bloods. He also played Dr. Michael Burke in CBS's Guiding Light. Additionally, Hermann can be seen in A Gifted Man, Beautiful People, Cashmere Mafia, Angela's Eyes, and Get Real. Furthermore, the actor guest-starred in Law & Order, White Collar, The Good Wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm, 30 Rock, and Fringe.

Away from TV, Peter Hermann played Jeremy Glick in United 93. His other movie credits include Swimfan, Edge of Darkness, Trouble with the Curve, Philomena, Just Wright, Too Big to Fail, Chinese Puzzle, All is Bright, and Our Idiot Brother. Currently, Hermann is filming 13: The Musical. He also produced the 2021 documentary, My Beautiful Stutter.

Charles Michael Davis (Zane Anders)

In the role of Zane Anders, a competitive editor at Rivington, Charles Michael Davis was a notable character on Younger, particularly during the show’s midsection. Previously, the actor played Marcel Gerard in The CW’s The Originals, where he also directed. Currently, Davis stars in CBS’s NCIS: New Orleans. Additionally, he was in the main cast of ABC’s short-lived For The People. Moreover, Davis provided recurring roles in The Game, Switched at Birth, and Chicago P.D. and starred in and produced Ur in Analysis. His other TV credits include That’s So Raven, The Client List, The Vampire Diaries, and Z Nation. Also, outside of acting, Davis was an associate producer for The Life Genie.

Away from TV, Charles Michael Davis appeared in Battle Scars, i.e. Another Stateside. He's also seen in a pair of short films, 2013’s The Proposal and 2014’s The Learning Curve. Furthermore, Davis starred in the web series, Sideswiped, and the music videos for J. Ralph’s “Mi Ricordo” and Kygo/Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”

Phoebe Dynevor (Chloe)

Playing the part of Chloe, Josh's Irish girlfriend, Phoebe Dynevor had a pre-fame part in Paramount+'s Younger. Most notably, the actress came into fame with her starring role as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix's Bridgerton. Additionally, Dynevor starred in Crackle's Snatch and she was also a series regular on BBC One/BBC Three's Waterloo Road. Furthermore, the television actress had recurring roles in Prisoners' Wives, The Village, and Dickensian. Also, Dynevor previously guest-starred in Monroe and The Musketeers.

Currently, Phoebe Dynevor is filming AMC's U.K. remake of Call My Agent! She will also produce and star in Exciting Times. Moreover, away from television, Dynevor will make her feature film debut in the starring role of The Colour Room. Additionally, the actress will appear in I Heart Murder.

Younger is available to stream on Paramount+.