Sweet Magnolias' JoAnna Garcia Swisher Talks Maddie's 'Uncomfortable' Season 3 And Where The Show Will Get A Little Deeper

After what likely seemed like an outrageous delay to many viewers, we finally know when everyone with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch the next season of Sweet Magnolias , as July 20 will take us all back to Serenity, South Carolina after the big changes of the Season 2 ending . As we continue our (now much shorter) wait, however, star JoAnna Garcia Swisher has opened up about Maddie’s “uncomfortable” story in the new season, and what the series will get a bit deeper into, overall.

What Did JoAnna Garcia Swisher Say About Maddie And Sweet Magnolias Season 3?

When we first met Maddie in the first season, she was in the midst of a very difficult divorce from her cheating high school sweetheart of a husband, Bill. Not only had he made their family the talk of their small town by having an affair with a much younger nurse at his practice, but he also got that nurse pregnant. Now, Garcia Swisher has spoken about how that event will affect her character in Sweet Magnolias Season 3 , telling PopSugar :

I think for my character, she's starting to see the light after the divorce, and that journey is a little bit uncomfortable, but I think by the end of the season, you start to see that the future is bright for Maddie.

One could certainly say that Maddie’s “journey” post-Bill has already been quite “uncomfortable,” so it makes sense that there will still be a bit of that left for her. Not only has she had to try and get past what her ex did to her and their family, but her burgeoning romance with Cal has proven that moving on, even with someone she really cares about, isn’t going to be easy.

By the end of the second season, the relationship statuses of all of our favorite characters had changed, and not always for the better. It seemed like that could have been true for Maddie and Cal, as not only did the episodes see him forced to reveal his anger management issues to her, but it also saw him fired from the high school (because of that damn, hateful Mary Vaughn ) and that quick temper on display for much of the town to see.

We’ve already been told that Cal will be “dealing with the aftermath” of that shocking moment, but it’s almost a certainty that his actions will lead to some of what Maddie’s feeling as Season 3 gets rolling. Luckily, though, it does sound like she won't be going through it for nothing, as Garcia Swisher noted that viewers will see that better days are ahead for the divorced mom of three.

One of the ways she survives her troubles, is, of course, her fellow Sweet Magnolias, Helen and Dana Sue, and the star continued by saying that the romantic drama is going to get into their bond, and others, a bit more:

I think that the dust is settling in Serenity, but there's still all of these incredible relationships and all this love. [We'll look] a little bit deeper into our friendships and the Magnolias' friendships.

Let’s not forget that several of the guys (like Trotter and Cal, and Erik and Isaac), and others in town have their own strong friendships, so it’ll be nice to have the series more fully explore all of that, along with the many romances, going forward.