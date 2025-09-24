Matthew Lillard Reveals Funny Reason Why Scream Writer Waited So Long To Bring Back Stu
Surprise, Sidney!
One of the upcoming horror movies we’re most looking forward to next year is the next Scream installment, which will officially feature a mix of legacy and new stars. On top of word that Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and David Arquette’s Dewey Riley are back in the scary movie series, Matthew Lillard's Stu is another big return. When the actor recalled getting the call to reprise his role, he shared the funny answer why the character has been benched so many Scream movies.
Why Did It Take So Long For Matthew Lillard To Return To Scream?
In a new interview with Us Magazine, Lillard happily reported that Scream 7 is “smart” and has a "familiarity" to the original film because the first movie’s writer, Kevin Williamson, is directing it. The actor also revealed this funny story:
Now this is too good. If you’ve been following the Scream franchise over the years, you probably know that there have been a lot of theories pointing to Lillard’s Stu being alive, but another Scream movie has yet to explore it. How hilarious is it that Lillard and the fans actually wanting him to come back actually might have hurt his chances?
Matthew Lillard Has Been Claiming Stu Is Alive For Ages
See, Lillard has always been a fan-favorite in the Scream films. The actor said earlier this year that he’s been asked “literally 1,000 times a day since the first movie” if his character might return. And, oftentimes the actor has publicly said over the years that he thinks Stu has been alive all along and never actually died at the end of the first movie. Finally, three decades after the first movie came out, fans will finally get an answer. Here’s what Lillard said about his reaction to finally being asked back:
Scream 7 is the third movie in the franchise from Radio Silence Productions, which has had James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick penning the scripts and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett directing. This time Busick is behind the script and Kevin Williamson is directing after writing the original movie and the fourth film.
Along with original Scream cast members Campbell, Cox, Arquette and Lillard being in the movie, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Scott Foley are returning. Joel McHale, Anna Camp, Mckenna Grace and Celeste O’Connor are among the new cast members who have been announced. The movie hits theaters on February 26, 2026.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.