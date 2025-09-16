Michael Weatherly Reveals His Favorite NCIS Guest Stars, Including One Legend Who Was Just ‘Hilarious’

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is in the middle of its run on the 2025 TV schedule, so some fans might be revisiting the days when Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo’s characters were on the franchise’s main show. Weatherly was one of the original five series regulars when NCIS began in 2003, continuing the role he originated in the JAG backdoor pilot episodes “Ice Queen” and “Meltdown.” The actor played Tony DiNozzo for 13 season on the series, and he recently shared who his favorite guest stars during that time, one of whom he found just “hilarious.”

During an NCIS: Tony & Ziva screening event in New York City, People asked Michael Weatherly to think back on the NCIS guest stars with whom he especially enjoyed working. He started off by naming two actors who. Are sadly no longer with us:

Wow. I mean, there are so many funny stories. Charles Durning was a really amazing guest star. Bob Newhart was hilarious, and I got to watch him do something that, it's too long a story for here, but I’ve probably told it somewhere.

Dog Day Afternoon actor Charles Durning guest starred in the NCIS Season 2 episode “Call of Silence,” where he played a former Marine and Medal of Honor recipient who surrendered himself to NCIS because he believed he killed his best friend during the Battle of Iwo Jima. Durning, who died in 2012, earned an Emmy nomination for his performance. Then comedy icon Bob Newhart, who passed away last year, appeared in the NCIS Season 8 episode “Recruited” as the forensic pathologist who mentored Ducky Mallard and was suffering from Alzheimer’s. Whatever Weatherly saw Newhart do, it’s not surprising in the slightest he found it hilarious.

But Michael Weatherly wasn’t done, as he went on to name two more actors who are not only still with us, but both played family members to two of NCIS’s main characters. He recalled:

Robert Wagner became the guest star that recurred as my father. We got to meet so many Hollywood royalty. Lily Tomlin. Just so many people. It's hard to pick a favorite.

Robert Wagner debuted as Anthony DiNozzo Sr., Tony’s father, in the NCIS Season 7 episode “Flesh and Blood.” He went on the appear in 12 more episodes up to Season 16, long after Michael Weatherly departed the series, but there’s been no mention of Wagner reprising his role in NCIS: Tony & Ziva . Lily Tomlin guest starred as Penelope Langston, Timothy McGee’s grandmother, in the NCIS Season 9 episode “The Penelope Papers.”

Michael Weatherly picked some great guest stars from his tenure on NCIS, and they’re just the tip of the iceberg of notable actors who appeared on the show over the decades (like a pre-This is Us Sterling K. Brown). Though Weatherly made a surprise cameo during last year’s tribute episode honoring the late David McCallum, he’s finally back to being in the spotlight in this franchise alongside Cote de Pablo. You can stream new episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva on Thursdays with a Paramount+ subscription.