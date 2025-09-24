A Voice Contestant Proposed To His Girlfriend During His Blind Audition, And Michael Bublé Had The Best Reaction

Minor spoilers ahead for The Voice Season 28 episode that aired September 23. You can stream the second night of auditions with a Peacock subscription if you missed it.

There have been a lot of unexpected moments on The Voice stage over the course of 28 seasons, but never have we witnessed a Blind Audition quite like Jacob Ryan Gustafson’s. The artist took advantage of his moment on national television to ask his girlfriend to marry him, and I can’t get over The Voice coaches’ reactions — particularly Michael Bublé’s sweet words.

Season 28 of NBC’s singing competition kicked off this week on the 2025 TV schedule, and already there have been some great moments, like Niall Horan facing his self-proclaimed biggest fan and Carson Daly introducing the new Carson Callback. Jacob Ryan Gustafson, however, provided arguably the biggest shock of the season so far after taking the stage to sing Morgan Wallen’s “Spin You Around.”

(Image credit: NBC)

The 35-year-old California firefighter didn’t turn any chairs, but he said he had no regrets and asked if he could bring his girlfriend Jennifer out on stage. Calling her the reason he was there, Gustafson said:

This life is a beautiful life, and I’m so blessed. And even right now if I could change anything, the only thing I’d change is your last name.

Jennifer burst into tears as the artist got down on one knee. She accepted the proposal as the coaches looked on with open mouths. Snoop Dogg practically stormed the stage, shouting:

Oh go ahead, Jacob! Go get her, Jake! Get her, Jake!

Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire and Niall Horan followed the rapper to the stage to congratulate the couple as Snoop continued his joyous yelling, and my heart just melted when Bublé told the newly betrothed singer:

OK, so you won The Voice.

How sweet is that? Snoop Dogg loved the sentiment, too, agreeing, “That’s the win. That’s the win right there, brother,” and the “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” singer continued:

Jacob shows you that there are no losers on The Voice. What a beautiful moment. Yeah, nobody turned, but the person that he wanted most said yes.

I’ve always appreciated Michael Bublé’s corny comedy on The Voice, but he’s also got quite a way with words. You can see the full audition below, including the surprise proposal and the coaches’ reactions:

Firefighter Delivers Romantic Performance of "Spin You Around" | The Voice Blind Auditions | NBC - YouTube Watch On

This audition — despite not resulting in an artist being added to a team — was one of the highlights of Night 2. We also got to see Ryan Mitchell return to use his Carson Callback. This time around he sang a unique version of Britney Spears’ “...Baby One More Time,” which intrigued Reba McEntire enough to hit her button.

I’m still disappointed that the Carson Callback has come and gone so soon, and I’m holding out hope that they’ll let the host be more involved by giving him another callback card, now that we know how it works and all.

The Voice Season 28 is just getting started, so I’m sure there are plenty of more surprises to come. Tune in for more Blind Auditions at 8 p.m. ET next Monday, September 29, on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.