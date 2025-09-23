‘I Can Only Speak From My Personal Experience’: One Of Diddy’s Exes Shows Support For Him With Character Letter Sent To Judge
"Judge..That's a good man."
Since receiving a mixed verdict in his sex-trafficking trial in July, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been awaiting sentencing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. All the while, the 55-year-old music mogul’s legal team has been making efforts to have him released. Those haven’t been successful thus far, and the sentencing remains set. Amid his legal woes, Diddy has still had people in his corner, including a handful of celebrities. One of Combs’ ex-girlfriends has written a character letter for him as a means of support.
31-year-old rapper Yung Miami – whose real name is Caresha Brownlee – sent a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian on behalf of Sean Combs. In the letter, which was viewed by Vibe, Brownlee identified herself as “a hip-hop artist who has spent many years in the public eye.” From there, the Florida native clarified that she did not “condone any wrongdoing” and then went on to discuss her experiences with Combs during the course of their relationship:
Yung Miami and Diddy were in a relationship between 2022 and 2023 and made headlines on multiple occasions. In late 2022, the pair drew attention when Diddy welcomed a baby with another woman, with Tamar Braxton even coming to Miami’s defense for her decision to stay with the Sean John proprietor. In her letter, Miami recalled what it was like being with Diddy and reflected on the time he took her to her first Met Gala, which she calls one her “most meaningful memories.” As for why that night was important to her, she said:
This past summer, Sean Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act, but he was acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering (the two more severe charges he was facing). At the same time, various men and women have filed lawsuits against Combs, accusing him of sexual assault, domestic violence and more. The “Your Love” performer has consistently denied any wrongdoing and, based on Caresha Brownlee’s sentiments, she doesn’t view him as a harmful person:
Yung Miami also became ensnared in Diddy’s legal issues when she was named in a lawsuit filed against him by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in 2024. Jones accused Miami of transporting the drug “pink cocaine” for Diddy, and Jones also alleged that Miami took money from Diddy for prostitution-related acts. Later that year, a Jane Doe claimed in her own suit that after being impregnated by Diddy, Miami coaxed her into having an abortion.
This letter from Yung Miami as Sean Combs’ lawyers argued for him to receive a 14-month sentence. According to TMZ, Combs’ legal team cited the fact that he’s already spent 13 months in MDC, his allegedly positive actions in the facility and more as being reasons for his release. Next week, Combs’ attorneys are returning to court to argue for his two charges to be dropped. Sentencing is set for October 3, and we’ll see if the arguments and even Miami’s sentiments impact the proceedings.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.