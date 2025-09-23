‘I Can Only Speak From My Personal Experience’: One Of Diddy’s Exes Shows Support For Him With Character Letter Sent To Judge

Since receiving a mixed verdict in his sex-trafficking trial in July, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been awaiting sentencing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. All the while, the 55-year-old music mogul’s legal team has been making efforts to have him released. Those haven’t been successful thus far, and the sentencing remains set. Amid his legal woes, Diddy has still had people in his corner, including a handful of celebrities. One of Combs’ ex-girlfriends has written a character letter for him as a means of support.

31-year-old rapper Yung Miami – whose real name is Caresha Brownlee – sent a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian on behalf of Sean Combs. In the letter, which was viewed by Vibe, Brownlee identified herself as “a hip-hop artist who has spent many years in the public eye.” From there, the Florida native clarified that she did not “condone any wrongdoing” and then went on to discuss her experiences with Combs during the course of their relationship:

I want to be clear that I cannot speak on or defend anything that may have happened before I met Sean Combs. I do not condone any wrongdoing. I can only speak from my personal experience and the man I’ve come to know over the past four years. For three of those years, I was in a public relationship with Sean, and during that time, I witnessed-and came to know—a different person than the one often portrayed. Behind the scenes, he was loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging. He motivated me, believed in me, and helped me grow both personally and professionally.

(Image credit: REVOLT)

Yung Miami and Diddy were in a relationship between 2022 and 2023 and made headlines on multiple occasions. In late 2022, the pair drew attention when Diddy welcomed a baby with another woman, with Tamar Braxton even coming to Miami’s defense for her decision to stay with the Sean John proprietor. In her letter, Miami recalled what it was like being with Diddy and reflected on the time he took her to her first Met Gala, which she calls one her “most meaningful memories.” As for why that night was important to her, she said:

It wasn't just about the event—it was about what it represented. Sean has always made it a priority to open doors for Black people, to make sure we are seen, heard, and valued in spaces where we've historically been excluded. That night reminded me that we belong in every room, at every table, and in every conversation. He's constantly encouraged me-and so many others-to dream bigger, walk in confidence, and never shrink who we are to make others comfortable.

This past summer, Sean Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act, but he was acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering (the two more severe charges he was facing). At the same time, various men and women have filed lawsuits against Combs, accusing him of sexual assault, domestic violence and more. The “Your Love” performer has consistently denied any wrongdoing and, based on Caresha Brownlee’s sentiments, she doesn’t view him as a harmful person:

In my personal experience, Sean is not a danger or a threat to the community. He is a man of God, someone who uplifts, supports, and inspires those around him to be better mentally, physically and spiritually. But more than anything, he’s a father and his kids are the ones who look up to him the most. They need him. His presence, love, and guidance matter deeply in their lives. I truly believe that he belongs at home, with his family, the people who mean the most to him and who continue to be his greatest source of purpose and strength. Judge..That’s a good man.

Yung Miami also became ensnared in Diddy’s legal issues when she was named in a lawsuit filed against him by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in 2024. Jones accused Miami of transporting the drug “pink cocaine” for Diddy, and Jones also alleged that Miami took money from Diddy for prostitution-related acts. Later that year, a Jane Doe claimed in her own suit that after being impregnated by Diddy, Miami coaxed her into having an abortion.

This letter from Yung Miami as Sean Combs’ lawyers argued for him to receive a 14-month sentence. According to TMZ, Combs’ legal team cited the fact that he’s already spent 13 months in MDC, his allegedly positive actions in the facility and more as being reasons for his release. Next week, Combs’ attorneys are returning to court to argue for his two charges to be dropped. Sentencing is set for October 3, and we’ll see if the arguments and even Miami’s sentiments impact the proceedings.