Kylie Jenner Just Did A Solid For A Fan (And Sometimes Being A Celebrity Looks Really Fun)
This is so fabulous.
The members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been known to drop into the comments sections of their social media posts, but more often than not, it’s to clap back at a rude follower — Kourtney Kardashian going after body-shamers, Khloé defending Kim’s viral SKIMS products, etc. Sometimes, however, social media can be used to spread joy, and Kylie Jenner proved this by doing a big favor for one fan.
It appears the boyfriend of one of Kylie Jenner’s fans underestimated the power of the Internet, as an Instagram post shows him making a deal with his girlfriend that I’m sure he thought was a pretty safe bet. Check it out:
This man may think twice about making promises on video next time, because all of the Internet can hear him promise his girlfriend a trip to the Maldives if Kylie Jenner comments on the video. The post showed that sure enough, the youngest of Kim Kardashian’s sisters caught wind of the deal and wrote:
Uh oh, Kylie Jenner certainly isn’t letting this guy off the hook. Hope you’ve been saving up for a South Asian island getaway, my dude!
I really hope that 1) he is able to follow through on the trip to the Maldives and 2) they do document their trip to give us (and Kylie Jenner, of course) an update on what happened next.
Being part of the Kardashian family often sounds exhausting, especially having cameras around all the time filming for The Kardashians — which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. However, Kylie Jenner is definitely taking advantage of the fun side of her celebrity by possibly providing this fan with a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and for literally no effort on Jenner’s part.
Even if this man can’t or doesn’t follow through on the Maldives trip, it’s still pretty phenomenal that Kylie Jenner saw the video and responded to it. I’m sure that made this fan’s day.
This isn’t the first time the Life of Kylie star has been caught lurking around her social media mentions. Earlier this summer a fan asked Kylie Jenner to divulge the specs of her boob job, and much to the enjoyment of her followers and (I’m sure) Dr. Garth Fisher, she came through, responding that she had ordered the "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!”
These fan interactions come months after Hailey Bieber — a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner brood — shared a sweet interaction with one of her own fans. In March a TikToker posted a video showing support for Justin Bieber’s wife amid online bullying, telling her that she was loved. Hailey responded with a compliment, telling the fan she was “sweet and beautiful” while dropping a heart emoji.
Things like that don’t take any effort from celebrities, but they sure mean a lot to the fans, and hey, if it can get you a vacation to the Maldives out of it, that’s even better.
