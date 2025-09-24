As The Golden Bachelor Kicks Off Season 2 With Mel Owens, There's One Thing I'm Hoping To See Again (And Another I Hope They Do Away With)

Another season of The Golden Bachelor is upon us, with Mel Owens making his debut on the 2025 TV schedule on September 24. Season 2 of The Bachelor spinoff should be quite interesting, given the 66-year-old lead’s comments about not wanting to date women over 60. It will definitely be different than what we saw with Gerry Turner, but I’m hoping there’s one thing they bring back from that first season — and another that should never happen again.

The Golden Bachelor Should Continue Showing The Fun Female Friendships

Sure, the ultimate goal of any show in The Bachelor franchise is for the lead to find love, but one of the biggest draws to the Golden spinoffs has undoubtedly been the friendships formed between the castmates in the mansion. I really hope Mel Owens’ season continues to showcase those relationships, and I wouldn’t be mad if it leaned even more in that direction.

Those who watched Gerry Turner’s season were likely just as invested in what Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts (Bachelor Nation’s resident Caitlyn and Kris Jenner look-alikes) were up to as they were in Gerry’s dates.

The same goes for Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette, with contestants Charles Ling and Jack Lencioni going viral for their mansion antics, as well as Bachelor in Paradise, where Kathy’s platonic love for Keith Gordon was just as (if not more) enjoyable than some of the romantic connections.

The Golden Bachelor/Bachelorette has also sidetracked from the love story in the past to address issues like loneliness and feeling invisible, as well as featuring powerful conversations about grief and loss. I think Season 2 has the potential to dig into finding love after divorce, which hasn’t been discussed as much, with Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos having both been widowed.

And, if I’m being honest, Mel Owens’ stated preference of dating younger women has me a little wary going into The Golden Bachelor Season 2. I’m afraid any romance we see between Mel and his cast (of which all but one are 60 or older) will be short-lived, which is all the more reason to make the female friendships a top priority.

Speaking of short-lived partnerships, that leads me to the thing I don’t want to see on The Golden Bachelor.

Please, No More Quickie Golden Weddings

Theresa Nist has suggested that her and Gerry Turner’s divorce after three months was partially a result of them getting married so quickly, and some thought it put a stain on the whole Bachelor franchise. If Mel Owens does get down on one knee at the end of The Golden Bachelor Season 2, I really hope he and his betrothed are not asked to do a Golden Wedding special weeks later.

Those in charge of the franchise may have learned a lesson from that first season, since Joan Vassos was not given that option/ultimatum with her Golden Bachelorette winner Chock Chapple (they’re still together, by the way), and if we ever do see another Golden Wedding, I hope it’s after the couple has gotten a chance to test their relationship in the real world.

If you want to see what’s in store for The Golden Bachelor Season 2, Mel Owens’ second chance at love kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, September 24, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.