I Love That One Piece Is Showing Off The Loguetown Platform In New Season 2 Look, And Here's Why It's Important

While it’s still unfortunate that One Piece Season 2 won’t premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, I’m thankful that the promotional push for the next installment of this Netflix subscription-exclusive show has begun. The first trailer for One Piece’s long-awaited return dropped last month, and among other things, it showed Monkey D. Luffy seeing the platform on Loguetown for the first time. Today, the marketing team further emphasized Luffy taking in this towering landmark with a new poster.

A post shared by One Piece (ワンピース) (@onepiecenetflix) A photo posted by on

But why is this specific location, and the town as a whole, so important to the One Piece lore? That’s what I’m here to go over, because Luffy’s arrival in Loguetown there will check off a key chapter in his journey to become King of the Pirates.

What Happened On The Loguetown Platform

If any anyone needs a refresher on One Piece Season 1, Loguetown is actually the very first location shown in the series. 22 years before Season 1’s main storyline began, Gol D. Roger, the previous King of the Pirates, was executed on that platform. In his final moments, he announced to the world in the same town where he was born that the treasure he’d amassed was hidden in one place. This ushered in The Great Pirate Era, with countless people heading out to the Grand Line to find the accumulation of Roger’s wealth, a.k.a. the One Piece.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Monkey D. Luffy ends up being one of those people, though it’s not so much because he wants to be wealthy beyond his wildest dreams, but because he wants to become the next King of the Pirates for the prestige. He’s a long ways off from coming anywhere close to accomplishing that goal, but by the end of Season 1, he has Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji by his side to help him.

Why This Location Is So Important To One Piece Season 2

Loguetown’s importance boils down to the tagline in the poster: “The town of the beginning and the end.” The end refers to Gol D. Roger’s death, but the beginning refers to Monkey D. Luffy. Also One Piece Season 1 dealt its fair share of challenges to the character, including clashes with Buggy the Clown, Kuro and Arlong, they pale in comparison to what’s out in the Grand Line. Loguetown is the final destination in the East Blue that the Straw Hat Pirates will visit, and once they cross into the Grand Line, that’s when their journey as a crew will truly begin.

I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention that the Loguetown platform will factor into Luffy’s clash with Buggy and Alvida. As teased at the end of Season 1, they’ve joined forces to exact revenge on our protagonist who ate the Gun Gum Fruit. I won’t share any spoilers for fans of the live-action One Piece who haven’t read the manga or watched the anime, but between the significance of the platform and other developments, including the (full) introduction of Smoker, there won’t be any lack of excitement at Loguetown.

Though One Piece Season 2’s premiere in 2026 hasn’t been announced yet, fans can take comfort knowing that Season 3 has already gotten the greenlight. This remains one of the best shows to binge watch on Netflix, and I’m confident that its popularity will continue growing with Season 2, especially once we spend time with the adorable Chopper.