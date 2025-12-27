Sadie Sink Got Me Pumped Addressing 'Spider-Man Secrets' For Brand New Day, And Tom Holland Should Take Note

Sadie Sink has already garnered plenty of attention for her role on Stranger Things, but she’s now entering an even larger franchise: the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The fan-favorite actress has been cast in a still-unknown role in the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With that, Sink once again finds herself holding onto some big secrets related to one of her projects. However, she has a sweet take on holding that information in, and her co-star, Tom Holland, may want to take a cue or two from her.

The past few years have seen Sadie Sink’s profile rise even beyond that of the hit Netflix show that she’s starred on for nearly a decade. To say that a Spidey movie is a major feather in her cap would be an understatement. Sink recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about being tapped for the upcoming Marvel movie, and her enthusiasm is getting me hyped. Based on her comments, it sounds like she’s quite the fan:

Oh, it was crazy. I found out while we were wrapping up season five [of Stranger Things]. Spider-Man has always been my favorite. I love Spider-Man. I love Tom’s Spider-Man, especially. To be a fan of something and then join it is a familiar feeling for me, because I was a fan of Stranger Things before I joined the show, but I was super excited about what they had planned. I also worked with the director, Destin Daniel Cretton, in one of the first movies I ever did when I was 14, so it’s kind of a full-circle moment.

Sink previously worked with Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton, who also helmed Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, on 2017’s The Glass Castle. I love the fact that the pair had the opportunity to work together again (and on a very different kind of movie at that). It’s also lovely when actors get to join franchises they’ve long loved and, considering Sink’s casting and the fact that she gets to star alongside Tom Holland, she’s truly living a fans’ dream.

Also, on the topic of Tom Holland, what isn’t a secret is the fact that he’s long had a tendency to (inadvertently) drop spoilers. Those faux pas have caused the British actor to go viral on multiple occasions over the years. Sadie Sink doesn’t seem to have had a problem with holding onto confidential MCU information, though. In fact, fans have praised Sink for avoiding spoiler talk since her Brand New Day casting. The Whale actress’ ability to keep secrets was also evident when she continued chatting with THR:

I had an amazing time working on that film. I can’t wait to talk about it more. There’s so much I want to share. That’s why I feel like keeping Stranger Things secrets are kind of easy because I have so many Spider-Man secrets I’m sitting on that feel even more secretive.

God bless the A-list star who can talk about a major project without spilling any kind of beans. Make no mistake, Tom Holland is definitely a beloved star, but it’s hard not to playfully poke fun at him for the instances in which he shared more than he should have. With that said, Holland does deserve credit, as he’s been tight-lipped about Brand New Day, which wrapped filming earlier this month.

All the while, speculation continues to swirl around Sadie Sink’s role, as she’s been linked to a number of characters. One report alleged that she was playing one of the Punisher’s sidekicks, Rachel Cole-Alves, while another wild rumor claimed she’d portray May “Mayday” Parker, Peter’s teenage daughter from another dimension. Whatever the truth is, though, fans probably shouldn’t expect to hear it from Sink until Marvel gives the official go-ahead.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31 as part of the 2026 movie schedule.