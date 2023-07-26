Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Hilariously Explains The Scenes She Filmed That Probably 'Cost The Studio' A Lot Of Money

One of the reasons I think Ted Lasso works so well is the fact that the cast genuinely loves each other. They’re known for making each other laugh, and talking all the time about their admiration for one another. While we’d expect comments about this from known besties Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein, I was surprised to learn that Hannah Waddingham and Nick Mohammed also can’t help but make each other laugh. And because of their shenanigans, the Rebecca actress hilariously explained why she thinks those scenes may have “cost the studio” a lot of money.

Now, you may be thinking to yourself: ‘But Rebecca and Nate have no scenes together,’ which is pretty true for Season 3 of Ted Lasso . However, Hannah Waddingham and Nick Mohammed apparently couldn’t keep it together when they had to film together -- thinking back on the scene of Rebecca teaching Nate about confidence in Season 2, I could see this happening. She explained why her scenes with him might have cost the studio a bit of extra money in a hilarious way while on The View . The Emmy-winner said:

We are, honestly, we can't look at each others' eyeballs. We worked out that we can slightly look at each other's ears and still get through the scene. Because, if you think about it, the status of Rebecca and the [impersonates Nate] 'Oh right, oh sorry Ms. Welton,' you know he's got such a kind of nervous energy. But then he twinkles. When they're doing my coverage, he's a nightmare, Nick Mohammed. And I'm sure that he and I together cost the studio more than any other pairing, because I'm literally like 'Dude, I'm not meant to be smiling, can you please stop.'

Her sassy and complimentary explanation cracked me up, and was totally unexpected.

I knew about Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein’s love for each other . I was also aware that the Jamie Tartt actor came up with his favorite line to say in the footballer's accent because he was messing with the Roy Kent actor. Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham’s loving feelings about each other have always been fairly well known too. However, getting to know about other dynamics between members of the Ted Lasso cast makes the show even better and funnier.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

To think that it took Waddingham and Mohammed so many takes to get a scene because they couldn’t stop laughing is amazing. It’s kind of wild to think it took them so many takes it may have cost the studio even more money because of delays. I also wonder if this tendency to crack each other up is one of the reasons Nate and Rebecca had basically no scenes together in Season 3?

Logically, it made sense why the two actors didn’t have much screen time together in the latest installment of Ted Lasso. Nate was coaching at another club, and Rebecca was running AFC Richmond. However, I can’t help but wonder if the two constantly laughing together played into how the writers developed the story.