Ted Lasso Stars Reunite! See Jason Sudeikis And Hannah Waddingham Go Full A Star Is Born With A ‘Shallow’ Performance

Ted Lasso ended its third and potentially final season in May 2023. Since then, Apple TV+ has been quiet about potential spinoffs despite fans having multiple ideas about how the show could return. While the streaming service might be done with the cast and crew, it seems that some of the former co-stars have remained close. In fact, Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham just reunited at THUNDERGONG! 2023.

Sudeikis was sharing the stage at the benefit concert with actor and comedian Will Forte, when the opening chords of the Academy Award-winning song “Shallow” from the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper movie A Star Is Born began playing. The Ted Lasso star told Forte “There’s nobody I’d rather sing this song with” before launching into Cooper’s part.

As Forte began singing, his performance was quickly interrupted by Waddingham, whose appearance was met with thunderous cheers. As she took over, Sudeikis and Forte moved to the background, where they staged an argument. Watch the hilarious and moving performance for yourself:

The Ted Lasso co-stars, who many believed would have a romance plot in Season 3, definitely nailed the performance. I bet the “Tedbecca” fans make up a bulk of the 245,000 views (and counting) on YouTube, while more casual fans may be surprised that both stars can sing like that. Regardless, fans took to the comment section of YouTube to shout their praise for the duo:

“Wow… Hannah’s voice never ceases to amaze me, and Sudekis?!?! WHO KNEW??!! Such an awesome duo :)” -@pirnesspoppy51

"This is absolutely perfect! The setup, the surprise, and most of all, Hannah’s voice! Her voice is so, so great on this song!" -@AmberAHeu82

"This needs to be recorded and released for charity. I could literally listen and watch them sing together all dayyyyyy. Thank you so much for uploading. 💜" -@JemJane_8

Waddingham is no stranger to the stage, having appeared in several West End musical productions over the years. She’s also gearing up for her Apple TV+ holiday special, Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas, which drops on November 22 and will feature several guest stars, including several members of the Ted Lasso cast. While Sudeikis hasn't appeared in any musicals, the former SNL star did regularly sing on the sketch comedy series.

Not only was the cover spectacular, but it marks the first time the two have reunited publicly since the series wrapped. The fictional Richmond owner wasn’t the only cast member to take the stage at the benefit concert, as Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) also took the stage for a good cause.

THUNDERGONG! is a benefit concert/variety show that supports the Steps of Faith Foundation, which aids amputees without proper insurance. You can learn more about the organization by visiting their official website.

While the fate of Ted Lasso is still up in the air despite Waddingham having her own ideas for a potential spinoff, fans can revisit the Richmond football team by streaming the show with an active Apple TV+ subscription. Don’t forget to keep an eye on our 2023 TV schedule for any updates.