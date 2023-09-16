Ted Lasso: All The Ways The Apple TV+ Show Could Return After Season 3 If It Isn't Over

We might be “Richmond ‘til we die,” but will we ever get to return to the home of the beloved football club? After the end of Ted Lasso’s third season , it’s unclear if the finale was just the end of a chapter or the end of a book. With that said, if Ted Lasso were to return, how would it? Would it be through a spinoff? A Season 4? Something entirely different? While we don’t know, I have a few ideas for how AFC Richmond’s stories could continue, so let’s talk about it.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Tales Of Roy Kent And AFC Richmond

Roy Kent’s journey from player to coach to manager was quite the hero’s arc, and it was clear at the end of Ted Lasso Season 3 that he had grown into the great leader Ted always knew he could be. While it seemed like Roy could take over AFC Richmond pretty early on, it became true in the final moments of the latest installment. With Beard and Nate as his assistant coaches, it feels like the story could continue through a spinoff about the grumpy but lovely manager as he leads the team to victory.

Maybe they could change the name to Roy Kent. They could also rebrand the show as simply AFC Richmond, because the only character missing from this hypothetical spinoff would be Ted, who is in Kansas. Considering the club’s growth during Ted’s time as its leader, it feels like Brett Goldstein’s character is poised to continue that success, and hopefully, we all get to see it through a spinoff show.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Founding Of AFC Richmond's Women’s Team

A KJPR Joint was presented during the final moments of Ted Lasso’s Season 3 finale, as we found out that Keeley and Rebecca were thinking about starting an AFC Richmond women’s team. Now, this idea feels like a totally new show, and a fantastic way to grow the Ted Lasso cinematic universe, if they choose to.

It would be so fun to see these two powerhouses, and the Richmond team, create a women’s club. Not only would it give Keeley and Rebecca the much-deserved spotlight, but it would also open the door for a new team of players. And if they can cast a women’s team like they cast the men’s team, I just know we’d be in for something special.

Hannah Waddingham has said she’d “entertain the idea” of returning as Rebecca , and Juno Temple has spoken in favor of getting the Ted Lasso crew back together. So, if it’s done well, I totally think they’d be down for something like an AFC Richmond Women’s Team spinoff.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

They Could Just Make Ted Lasso Season 4

Honestly, with the way Jason Sudeikis’ character’s story was wrapped up, it feels like Ted won’t be going back to AFC Richmond anytime soon. However, never say never. Even though it’s slim, I don’t want to rule out the chance that we could just get a straight-up Season 4 of Ted Lasso.

Maybe the entire family decides to move back to England, or maybe it flashes back and forth between Ted’s life in the United States and the team's shenanigans in the UK. I think both would be fun options, and if it were up to me, this coach from Kansas would always be involved with the English football club.

However, I don’t make the decisions, so we’ll have to wait and see if there are any more stories about the world of Ted Lasso. At the moment, we don’t know if we’ll get a spin-off, Season 4, or if Season 3 was the end of it all. While I want the characters to return to the screen so badly, I also respect the choice to tell a full story and end on their own terms (if this is the end). But, if they decide to bring back the iconic cast of characters from AFC Richmond, I have a few ideas for them!