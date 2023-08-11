Ted Lasso Intentionally Teased A Ted And Rebecca Romance In Season 3’s Finale, And The Director Explained Why
Those rascals knew exactly what they were doing!
Spoilers for Season 3 of Ted Lasso are ahead! If you haven’t watched the comedy, you can stream all three seasons with an Apple TV+ subscription.
TedBecca shippers, I hate to break it to you, but you got pranked. Well, we all did honestly. Over the course of Ted Lasso’s three-season run, there was a large group of fans who desperately wanted Ted and Rebecca to become more than friends. And that almost happened at the beginning of the Season 3 finale when it was revealed that Jason Sudeikis’ character spent the night at Hannah Waddingham’s character’s house. However, it was quickly revealed that nothing happened, in fact, Beard and Jane were there too. Now, Declan Lowney, the director of this episode, has broken down why the scene played out the way it did.
Immediately, before I even finished asking the question, Lowney confirmed that they knew the fans would lose it over the idea that Ted and Rebecca might have slept together. He went on to explain in our interview for CinemaBlend why playing out that reveal was so amusing, saying:
Lowney then went on to recall how the scene in Ted Lasso’s Season 3 finale played viewers, humorously explaining the reactions they hoped fans would have as they realized Ted and Rebecca didn’t do anything romantic and then saw Beard in a thong. The Emmy-winning director said:
I know I saw the scene as a lowkey jump scare the first time I watched it, and I couldn’t quite believe my eyes when I thought for a split second that Ted and Rebecca had sex. However, the realization that Beard, Jane and Ted were just spending the night because of a gas leak turned it into a hilarious tease. Lowney explained he really loved that scene, and how it played into the wonderful platonic friendship the AFC Richmond manager and owner developed over three seasons. He said:
While the entire cast of Ted Lasso is amazing together, there’s no denying how magical Sudeikis and Waddingham are together as Ted and Rebecca. Not only are they a hilarious duo, but they also shared such a heartfelt and moving friendship throughout Ted Lasso’s three seasons. And in the end, I think this intentional tease at the beginning of the finale was the hilarious cherry on top of a brilliant story.
