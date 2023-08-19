Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Shares Thoughts About A Potential Spinoff For Rebecca And Keeley

Spoilers for Season 3 of Ted Lasso are ahead!

The Season 3 finale of Ted Lasso might have marked the end of AFC Richmond's journey, especially since it definitively wrapped up Ted's story. However, other character's stories were left a bit more open-ended, including Juno Temple’s Keeley Jones and Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca Welton. In the final montage, we see the PR expert proposing an AFC Richmond women's team to the owner, and now the Emmy-winning actress behind Rebecca has weighed in on whether she'd be down for a spinoff that explores this proposal.

Rebecca and Keeley became besties throughout Ted Lasso's run, and seeing the two of them work together at a women’s league would be such a fantastic way to continue their stories. Temple and Waddingham have become as close off-screen as their characters have on-screen, and when it comes to a spinoff, Waddingham wouldn’t be totally opposed to it. She told the LA Times:

When Juno [Temple] and I read that, we didn’t know how we wanted to convey our excitement about the potential of that. [In the script] I was meant to look up from the folder and just be like, ‘Oh, it’s on.’ But we couldn’t contain our excitement. So if you look at it, we do have a moment of ‘Aghhhh!’ The hard part is the fact that unless I play her, Rebecca doesn’t exist anymore. And I want to see her through. If you are left at a moment with the character, you want to see them through that moment. Does it work with her and the Dutchman? Does she have a female league? I mean, I hope so! It feels like it’s finished but not finished, because none of our lives are.

It would be pretty entertaining to get a full series with just Rebecca and Keeley. Considering the finale did perfectly set up a spinoff, whether it was intentional or not, it means this isn't the end of their story, even if it's not shown on screen. Hannah Waddingham does sound into the idea, and so does Juno Temple, who said getting the entire team back together would be a "no-brainer."

While the spinoff sounds intriguing, it should be pointed out that Ted Lasso hasn’t officially ended. There have been rumors about the series coming to a close, and Season 3 did make it look like Ted and co.’s stories have been completed, for now. There’s always the possibility that if a spinoff doesn’t happen, Ted Lasso could be focusing on a new adventure in Season 4 or it could be completely over. However, we really don't know. Rebecca and Ted had an emotional goodbye, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they'll never see each other again.

After Ted Lasso’s third season ended, Hannah Waddingham revealed that she didn’t know what the future of the series looked like. She also said she may not want to return for a spinoff depending on the story. It’s clear that Waddingham loves playing Rebecca, and she would love nothing more than to return to the character, be it on a spinoff or another season of Ted Lasso. It’s likely fans feel the exact same way, I know I do.

It's unknown if and when any news on the future of Ted Lasso will be announced, including a potential Rebecca and Keeley spinoff. Fans can watch all three seasons of Ted Lasso with an Apple TV+ subscription, which should keep them occupied for a while. Hopefully, news about what's next for AFC Richmond will be revealed soon, but in the meantime, fans will just have to hope and pray that this isn’t the end of Rebecca Welton.