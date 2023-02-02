Teen Wolf Fans Are Slamming The Paramount+ Movie's Decisions: 'This Movie Simply Cannot Be Canon'

MAJOR SPOILERS are ahead for Teen Wolf: The Movie, now streaming with a Paramount+ subscription .

Teen Wolf had an incredible six-year run that concluded back in 2017 after a good round 100 episodes, so when the movie was announced without key members of the original Teen Wolf cast , fans were concerned about what they were in for. Now that Teen Wolf: The Movie is out, all the reactions are flooding in, and longtime fans of the series are particularly unhappy with the new release.

Going into the movie, a lot of Teen Wolf fans didn’t have high expectations (including myself). News of Dylan O’Brien not being part of the project was particularly concerning, especially since he was arguably the best character of the TV show. Stiles and Tyler Posey’s Scott were always an emotional core of the series that didn’t get any screen time in the movie. As one fan shared on Twitter :

If there's one takeaway from six years of #TeenWolf it's that Stiles will always be at Scott's side. Therefore, this movie simply cannot be canon. Sorry. #TeenWolfMovie pic.twitter.com/WFjUQBUUhkJanuary 26, 2023 See more

O’Brien was asked to be part of the movie, but opted to pass on it because he “decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there.” Due to his decision, the beloved storyline between Stiles and Holland Roden’s characters was handled in an awkward way, with Lydia sharing in the movie that they broke up because she saw visions of him dying in a car accident and she wanted to protect him.

stydia deserved better than to be ruined after 6 seasons, they’ll always be my #1 ship #TeenWolfMovie pic.twitter.com/u3nWeutAM5January 26, 2023 See more

O’Brien isn’t the only actor from Teen Wolf to miss out on the movie either. Arden Cho also passed on the movie due to pay disputes. But even many of the characters who did return were not given great arcs to move their plotlines forward.

watching the teen wolf movie and seeing all the characters i’ve loved for 11+ years be ruined in the span of 2 hours pic.twitter.com/SenbmASWdeJanuary 26, 2023 See more

It really is a sad and frustrating chapter to Teen Wolf when the biggest fans of the series are not happy with the rare reunion movie six years after the finale. The movie was even written by Teen Wolf’s original creator, Jeff Davis. Here’s another hot-button topic fans are sounding off about:

the writers of the teen wolf movie making derek hale burn to death after what happened to his whole family was so evil AND they did it IN FRONT OF HIS SON… pic.twitter.com/WSc7OGt8x8January 27, 2023 See more

The movie ends with the death of Tyler Hoechlin’s Derek Hale, who has a teen son these days. It’s another upsetting move in Teen Wolf: The Movie, but one that Tyler Posey told CinemaBlend he thought was “necessary ” to the development of the story. At least the movie does revive Crystal Reed’s Allison Argent after her death in the series and rekindle Scott and Allison’s romance , but I can’t say it was as powerful as it was trying to be. One fan posted this PSA to Teen Wolf fans who’ve yet to see the movie:

If you loved Teen Wolf growing up…. DO NOT WATCH THE MOVIE IM SO SERIOUS THEY FUCKED UP EVERYTHING. SAVE YOUR TIME. SAVE YOUR DIGNITY. Thank me later. #TeenWolfMovie pic.twitter.com/s4VIu6fpptJanuary 26, 2023 See more

Yikes! That’s certainly not the kind of reactions one would want to see for Teen Wolf: The Movie, but fans are slamming the movie left and right. It’s an unfortunate development for the successful series, but hey, there’s always the original series to go back to!