Teen Wolf Creator Addresses Absence Of Dylan O’Brien’s Stiles From Paramount+ Revival Movie

While it's been a long wait, MTV's Wolf Pack is almost back, as the group will return in the highly-anticipated Teen Wolf movie on Paramount+. The film will star the majority of the OG characters, even bringing some back from the dead. However, series alum Dylan O’Brien won't be returning and, now, creator Jeff Davis is opening up about the absence of his character, Stiles.

Dylan O’Brien's lovable (or adorkable) Stiles Stilinski was one half of fan-favorite couple “Stydia” throughout the show’s run and became one of the series' breakout characters. So many were hopeful that O'Brien would reprise the role. Stiles’ famous jeep was included in the initial teaser, but O’Brien later confirmed that he wouldn't be returning for the revival movie. Jeff Davis addressed this while speaking with EW at San Diego Comic-Con, and it sounds like Stiles' presence will still be felt in some ways:

The movie does answer the question of what happened to 'Stydia,' so you're going to have to watch. And Stiles, while he isn't in the movie, is ever present in the movie. These characters all leave an influence so there's no way we could have done it without mentioning him or at least referencing, but all the other characters are there too. You'll see some familiar faces.

While it’s definitely disappointing that the star won’t actually appear in the movie, it’s good to know that his character will still be honored in some way. It's understandable given that he was such a big part of the original series. I'm hopeful that we'll learn that he's living a happy life with Lydia, and I'm sure that any updates Holland Roden in the movie, we’ll surely get some news on Lydia and Stiles’ relationship.

Dylan O’Brien's decision not to return as Stiles does make sense, as the actor has been plenty busy as of late. O’Brien starred in Taylor Swift’s short film for her song “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” which also featured Stranger Things' Sadie Sink. He'll next be seen alongside Zoey Deutch in the movie Not Okay, a satirical comedy that hits theaters on July 29.

News of the Teen Wolf revival broke in 2021, on the four-year anniversary of the series finale. Shortly after, series lead Tyler Posey shared his excitement about returning to the role that made him a star. Posey played the role of Scott McCall on the MTV drama for six seasons, before it ended its run at 100 episodes in 2017. The series is still relatively popular to this day, though.

Many members of the Teen Wolf cast have been busy since the show ended but, thankfully, many are returning for the film. Joining Tyler Posey Posey and Holland Roden for the movie are Tyler Hoechlin, Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Linden Ashby, and Melissa Ponzio, and more.

Despite the fact that there will be so many returning faces, I'm eager to know how the revival will address Stiles’ absence and to see what it means for the core characters. And who knows, maybe he'll return for a future production. Perhaps he can cameo in the upcoming Wolf Pack series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar?

Before the Teen Wolf movie streams exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers, do yourself a favor and prep by streaming all six seasons on the platform now.