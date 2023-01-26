Why Isn't Dylan O'Brien In Teen Wolf: The Movie? Here's Everything We Know
Stiles left Beacon Hills and never looked back.
SPOILERS are ahead for Teen Wolf: The Movie now streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.
Before Dylan O’Brien was the lead of The Maze Runner trilogy and the star of Taylor Swift’s critically acclaimed short film for “All Too Well,” the actor memorably got his start on MTV’s Teen Wolf and continually stole the show just about every episode. O’Brien’s character, Stiles Stilinski, was always a big favorite on the MTV series, so when Teen Wolf: The Movie was announced, fans hoped to see the return of his character. Unfortunately, after seeing the movie, I can confirm that Dylan O’Brien is not in the latest Teen Wolf project. Let’s talk about why.
Teen Wolf: The Movie features the return of Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden Shelley Hennig, Colton Haynes, Ian Bohen and Dylan Sprayberry, among other original Teen Wolf cast members, but nope, no Dylan O’Brien. Instead, the movie focuses on reviving Allison Argent from the dead and recapturing the romance between Scott and Allison. Here’s what we know.
What Dylan O’Brien Has Said About Not Returning For Teen Wolf: The Movie
Dylan O’Brien has previously spoken of not reprising his role as the lovable teen Stiles, breaking his silence in March 2022 following reports he was not among the cast. Here’s what he told Variety:
O’Brien made the “difficult decision” to say no to reuniting with his Teen Wolf cast, sharing that he decided that he was happy with the way the show ended and was content with leaving it alone. In the same month, while doing press for his movie The Outfit, the actor also told The Hollywood Reporter this:
While O’Brien was initially going to do it to perhaps please the fans and his Teen Wolf family, it sounds like he was simply ready to move on. The actor spent seven years of his career playing Stiles Stilinski, and there’s nothing wrong with deciding not to go to your high school reunion of sorts.
How Teen Wolf: The Movie Addresses Dylan O’Brien’s Absence
Just as the show’s creator Jeff Davis previously teased, Teen Wolf: The Movie does address Stiles in a couple of ways. Early in the movie, Stilinski’s father and Derek Hale are conversing at a crime scene when they speak about calling the FBI or the sheriff’s son, nudging that perhaps Stiles is working for the FBI himself these days.
When it comes to the fate of a beloved coupling on Teen Wolf, Stiles and Lydia, Holland Roden’s character shares in another scene that the pair recently broke up due to recurring visions she was having about the two of them getting into a car accident and Stiles dying. Lydia made the difficult choice to leave him in order to save him from his impending death.
Elsewhere, Stiles’ iconic Jeep is also part of the movie, as Dylan O’Brien previously shared he lent the vehicle to the production for the easter egg. In Teen Wolf: The Movie, the car is passed down to Derek's son, who is now a teen wolf himself.
What Does The Teen Wolf Cast Think About The Whole Thing?
While speaking to Yahoo! about Dylan O’Brien’s absence from Teen Wolf: The Movie, a couple of the cast members shared that there’s no hard feelings from their side regarding his decision. Here’s what Tyler Posey said:
Holland Roden also reacted to the update regarding Lydia and Stiles the movie gives fans. In her words:
Dylan O’Brien’s absence is surely felt in Teen Wolf: The Movie, but at least a good amount of the cast returned for it. Meanhwile, O’Brien has a stack of movies coming up, including a drama called Ponyboi, a horror movie called Caddo and a comedy called Maximum Truth.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.