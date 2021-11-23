The Best Gift Ideas For Beatles Fans

The Beatles haven’t released an album or even been an active band for more than 50 years now, but Beatlemania seems to be more alive than ever. With the long-awaited release of Peter Jackson’s Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, there is a lot of attention on the “Fab Four,” their music, legacy, and merchandise that has been released over the years. That being said, there’s a good chance there is a massive fan of the iconic rock and roll outfit in your life, someone who would be more than a little appreciative if just one of the best Beatles gifts listed below ended up in a stocking or under your tree this holiday season. Please believe me, there’s a lot to choose from on this long and winding road of merchandise…

The Beatles: Get Back Hardcover Book

In addition to being turned into a three-night streaming event on Disney+, The Beatles: Get Back has also received a printed counterpart that dives into the creation of the group’s final studio album Let It Be. This 240-page hardcover book, published by Callaway Arts and Entertainment, comes loaded with hundreds of never-before-seen photographs, writings, and other notes from the 21-day recording session that resulted in some of the most consequential songs of all time. This book is perfect for anyone who wants a nice companion piece for the groundbreaking Peter Jackson film.

The Beatles Lego Art Portrait Set

If there is someone in your life who A) loves The Beatles and B) loves Lego, then this portrait set is the way to go this Holiday season. Clocking in at 2,933 pieces, this Lego Art set comes with four portraits (one for each member of the band) and is a perfect way to spend a few hours unwinding while listening to all those remastered Beatles albums.

The Lyrics: 1956 To Present

One of the most anticipated celebrity books of 2021, Paul McCartney’s The Lyrics: 1956 to Present breaks down 154 of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s most iconic tracks from his days as a teenager all the way to his highly-successful solo career. Included in this two-volume set are commentaries from the man himself that provide a detailed look at his thought process as well as the life experiences that inspired some of the most important songs of all time. The set is available in a Kindle version and hardcover.

The Beatles Final Concert Poster

The Beatles played their final concert (not counting the January 1969 rooftop concert) on August 29, 1966, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. And even though many of us weren’t around to see the “Fab Four” just before they transitioned to a studio-only band, you can still hold onto a piece of rock and roll history with this replica poster from that final gig. The poster, which is measured at 19 inches by 13 inches, is printed on heavy card stock and comes in a rolled poster tube. All you need to do is get it matted and framed and you’ll be all set.

A Set Of Beatles Colored Pencils And Coloring Pages

The Beatles had some of the most iconic album covers of all time, and now you can recreate that famous art and other images inspired by the influential band with this set of Beatles-themed colored pencils and coloring pages. Each of the 12 pencils included in the set are named after a different song like “Yellow Submarine,” “Black Bird,” and “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer.”

Let It Be 2021 Studio Remasters Vinyl Box Set

As far as vinyl box sets go, few, if any, compare to the 2021 studio remasters of The Beatles’ Let It Be. Included in the set are five vinyl records containing and newly mixed version of the final Beatles album, never-before-heard session recordings and outtakes, a four-track Let It Be EP, and a 100-page book containing all sorts of notes from the recording sessions and introductions by Paul McCartney. The price may be a little steep for some, but this is a perfect gift for those diehard Beatles fans out there.

‘You Say Goodbye And I Say Hello’ Welcome Mat

If you have someone in your life who is fond of unique and humorous home decor, then you have to buy this “You Say Goodby and I Say Hello” welcome mat. Just imagine how much joy you would bring to your dad’s life by getting him something like this that he can show off whenever he has houseguests.

Let It Be Studio Session Photo T-Shirt

The Beatles’ official online store is loaded with great shirts, sweaters, and other pieces of merchandise featuring iconic artwork from the band’s albums, but it also has some fairly unique items. Take this Let It Be studio session photo t-shirt that shows the John, Paul, George, and Ringo writing their final studio album. This is definitely a must for anyone who likes band shirts but also likes to find those you don’t see everyday.

A Six-Pack Of Beatles Socks Featuring Iconic Yellow Submarine Art

There are few people who would admit that Yellow Submarine is their favorite Beatles album, but there is no denying the impact of the art that accompanied it (which was also featured in the animated film of the same name). And with highly-detailed and colorful socks being all the rage, this collection will make the perfect (and most practical) gift this holiday season. Each of the six socks included in this collector’s box is inspired by different aspects of the trippy album and fantasy musical first released more than a half-century ago.

The Beatles Pop Up Greeting Card

Greeting cards are a necessary evil in our lives, but why not have some fun with it buy purchasing one of these Beatles pop up cards that come in a variety of designs. If you end up getting someone a gift card or cold hard cash this holiday season, put it in the middle of one of the snazzy cards which feature artwork from some of The Beatles’ most popular albums including Abbey Road, Help, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Plus, they make great desk art as well.

Disney+ One-Year Gift Subscription So They Can Watch The Beatles: Get Back

If worst comes to worst and you just don’t know what to get for that special Beatles fan in your life, what about the gift that keeps on giving, aka a Disney+ one-year subscription? That way they can check out The Beatles: Get Back, which arrives on November 25, and all the best movies on Disney+ the rest of the year. This way, everyone will be happy.

Hopefully this helps you come together this holiday season share some joy with Beatles fans of all ages.

